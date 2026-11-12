Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
real estate
What makes a smart city truly world-class? Experts weigh in as Vinhomes enters global race

What makes a smart city truly world-class? Experts weigh in as Vinhomes enters global race

As Vinhomes Green Paradise enters the global 7 Wonders of Future Cities race, attention is turning to what makes a smart city truly world-class. Real estate experts say sustainable infrastructure, technology, global benchmarks and quality of life will ultimately determine the success of future urban developments.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 6:08 PM IST
What makes a smart city truly world-class? Experts weigh in as Vinhomes enters global raceVinhomes Green Paradise's global bid puts Vietnam's smart-city ambitions and sustainable urban development in focus.

Vietnamese real estate developer Vinhomes is seeking global recognition for its Green Paradise project in Can Gio, which has entered the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign. As smart cities gain prominence worldwide, real estate experts say infrastructure efficiency, sustainability and residents' quality of life will determine whether such developments succeed.

Advertisement

Vinhomes Green Paradise has become the first official participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign, advancing to the global public voting round that opened on October 31, 2026.

The campaign recognises developments representing the future of urban planning, sustainability and infrastructure. However, participation does not guarantee selection as a global urban wonder.

Jean Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders, highlighted Vinhomes' integrated approach.

"A distinctive aspect of the model Vinhomes presents is the way it connects housing with infrastructure and services, drawing on the broader Vingroup ecosystem," he said.

What makes Green Paradise different?

Located in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinhomes Green Paradise combines residential communities, commercial services, infrastructure and sustainability initiatives.

Advertisement

In August 2026, the project received Provisional Custom ISO 37122 Certification from the World Council on City Data (WCCD), recognising its alignment with smart-city indicators.

However, provisional certification does not establish long-term environmental performance, which will depend on actual implementation.

What experts say about smart cities

Varun Garg, Director, Karyan Group, said IoT-enabled utilities, intelligent traffic systems, renewable energy and walkable neighbourhoods can improve efficiency while strengthening long-term property values.

He added that data-driven governance and integrated urban planning can enhance infrastructure resilience, occupier demand and investment potential.

Aman Sarin, Director & CEO, Anant Raj Limited, emphasised integrated infrastructure planning, particularly in rapidly expanding urban centres.

"The success of a smart city should not only be measured by the technology it uses, but by how much it improves the lives of people," he said.

Advertisement

Sarin highlighted ISO 37120 as an important framework for assessing mobility, energy efficiency, water management, safety and quality of life.

Manik Manik, CEO and President, BPTP, identified transportation, energy efficiency, water management, air quality and public safety as critical indicators.

He stressed that accessibility, green spaces and reliable civic services remain equally important in determining whether smart-city investments deliver tangible benefits to residents.

Vinhomes' global ambitions face a practical test

Vinhomes currently manages 32 operating developments serving approximately 650,000 residents and is exploring opportunities in India, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Congo.

Its expansion also includes Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, spanning over 6,200 hectares with estimated investment of $18 billion.

For Green Paradise, international recognition could strengthen Vietnam's global real estate positioning. However, its ultimate success will depend on translating ambitious infrastructure and sustainability commitments into measurable improvements in residents' lives.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more