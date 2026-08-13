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ISRO hands spaceport to private firms: How firms could transform India’s rocket launches

ISRO hands spaceport to private firms: How firms could transform India’s rocket launches

Isro, through IN-SPACe, has invited Indian private firms to operate and manage the Kulasekarapattinam launch complex. The move is meant to widen commercial access to launch infrastructure and free Isro for core missions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 4:37 PM IST
ISRO hands spaceport to private firms: How firms could transform India’s rocket launchesThe spaceport is being developed as a dedicated launch complex for small launch vehicles, including Isro’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and private rockets
SUMMARY
  • The new complex is designed for SSLV and private small rockets
  • Direct southward launches will cut fuel use and raise payload capacity
  • Isro will train and support the operator for three launches

In another step in opening India’s space infrastructure to commercial players, the Centre is preparing to hand over the operation and management of the country’s upcoming Small-Satellite Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu to a private company.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, through Isro, has invited Expressions of Interest from eligible Indian private entities to take over the operation and management of the Small-Satellite Launch Complex in Thoothukudi district. IN-SPACe said on its website that the move is in line with space-sector reforms and the Indian Space Policy-2023, which seek to expand private-sector participation across India’s space activities.

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Isro’s second spaceport for small launch vehicles

The spaceport is being developed as a dedicated launch complex for small launch vehicles, including Isro’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and private rockets such as Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 and Agnikul Cosmos’ Agnibaan.

The SSLV Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam will have key facilities such as the Upper Stage Assembly Facilities, UAF-I and UAF-II, for preparing the second and third stages of the SSLV, along with a Launch Service Building.

Unlike launches from Sriharikota, which require a fuel-intensive "dogleg manoeuvre" to avoid Sri Lanka, the new spaceport, being built at an estimated cost of ₹950 crore, will allow a direct southward trajectory, reducing fuel consumption and increasing payload capacity.

What IN-SPACe is looking for

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Under the proposed arrangement, Isro will facilitate the transfer of facilities established at the Small-Satellite Launch Complex to the selected private party. The private operator will be responsible for operating and managing the complex and providing commercial launch services to launch vehicle operators.

To ensure a smooth transition, Isro will provide technical guidance, operational support, training and handholding to the selected company. This support will continue until the completion of three launch services undertaken by the selected party, or for one year, whichever is earlier.

The opportunity is not open to all private companies, as the Expression of Interest sets stringent eligibility requirements. Applicants must be non-government entities under Indian ownership and control and must have been operational for at least seven years.

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Applicants must also demonstrate experience in large infrastructure projects, with cumulative payments received, made or revenues collected from eligible projects of at least ₹3,500 crore during the preceding seven years. They must have an average annual turnover of more than ₹2,000 crore for any three years during the last five years and a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore as on the submission deadline.

Interested companies will have to register and pay a non-refundable ₹50,000 through the Bharatkosh portal to access the Expression of Interest document. The registration deadline for the pre-EOI conference is August 24, 2026. A visit to the Kulasekarapattinam launch complex is scheduled for September 10, followed by the pre-EOI meeting in Ahmedabad on September 15.

The proposed handover of the Kulasekarapattinam complex is aimed at widening private participation in India’s space sector, while giving commercial rocket operators access to dedicated launch infrastructure and allowing Isro to focus more on its core missions and advanced space programmes.

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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