ISRO hands spaceport to private firms: How firms could transform India’s rocket launches

Isro’s second spaceport for small launch vehicles

The spaceport is being developed as a dedicated launch complex for small launch vehicles, including Isro’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle and private rockets such as Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 and Agnikul Cosmos’ Agnibaan.

The SSLV Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam will have key facilities such as the Upper Stage Assembly Facilities, UAF-I and UAF-II, for preparing the second and third stages of the SSLV, along with a Launch Service Building.

Unlike launches from Sriharikota, which require a fuel-intensive "dogleg manoeuvre" to avoid Sri Lanka, the new spaceport, being built at an estimated cost of ₹950 crore, will allow a direct southward trajectory, reducing fuel consumption and increasing payload capacity.

What IN-SPACe is looking for

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Under the proposed arrangement, Isro will facilitate the transfer of facilities established at the Small-Satellite Launch Complex to the selected private party. The private operator will be responsible for operating and managing the complex and providing commercial launch services to launch vehicle operators.

To ensure a smooth transition, Isro will provide technical guidance, operational support, training and handholding to the selected company. This support will continue until the completion of three launch services undertaken by the selected party, or for one year, whichever is earlier.

The opportunity is not open to all private companies, as the Expression of Interest sets stringent eligibility requirements. Applicants must be non-government entities under Indian ownership and control and must have been operational for at least seven years.

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Applicants must also demonstrate experience in large infrastructure projects, with cumulative payments received, made or revenues collected from eligible projects of at least ₹3,500 crore during the preceding seven years. They must have an average annual turnover of more than ₹2,000 crore for any three years during the last five years and a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore as on the submission deadline.

Interested companies will have to register and pay a non-refundable ₹50,000 through the Bharatkosh portal to access the Expression of Interest document. The registration deadline for the pre-EOI conference is August 24, 2026. A visit to the Kulasekarapattinam launch complex is scheduled for September 10, followed by the pre-EOI meeting in Ahmedabad on September 15.

The proposed handover of the Kulasekarapattinam complex is aimed at widening private participation in India’s space sector, while giving commercial rocket operators access to dedicated launch infrastructure and allowing Isro to focus more on its core missions and advanced space programmes.