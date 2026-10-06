'Lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen': MIT professor on researcher's mysterious death in Russia

Esvelt was reacting to a Reuters report that Russia's health watchdog had said no cases of plague had been detected among people who came into contact with the researcher.

The researcher died on Friday from pneumonia of an as-yet unestablished origin, according to Russian authorities.

Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian government's public-health watchdog, said no infectious diseases had been reported among staff at the same plague research institute in Irkutsk over the previous 10 days. It also said extensive testing had found no microorganisms in the woman's body linked to her work.

If the Irkutsk researcher died of plague, she was presumably unvaccinated and did not receive antibiotics per protocol. Alternatively, the strain was vaccine-evading and antibiotic-resistant. That seldom occurs naturally. Pneumonic plague is only moderately transmissible. 1/5 — Kevin Esvelt (@kesvelt) October 6, 2026

Esvelt said the wording was notable.

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"But untargeted research-grade sequencing reliably identifies pathogens, and people seldom die of pneumonia without pathogens, let alone 28-year-olds. It would be surprising if they did not know the cause," he wrote.

He also outlined what he saw as two possibilities if the death was linked to plague.

"If the Irkutsk researcher died of plague, she was presumably unvaccinated and did not receive antibiotics per protocol. Alternatively, the strain was vaccine-evading and antibiotic-resistant. That seldom occurs naturally," Esvelt wrote. "Pneumonic plague is only moderately transmissible."

Why the hospital lockdown?

The American biologist also questioned reports that Russia had locked down hospitals and deployed FSB agents and hazmat personnel.

"The obvious reason to lock down hospitals and deploy FSB agents and hazmat personnel, which Russia reportedly has done, is to contain a potentially transmissible biological agent before it spreads," he said. "The question is why they will not tell the world which one."

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Rospotrebnadzor said Russian authorities had immediately implemented a "comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures".

The measures included identifying people who had come into contact with the patient and placing them under medical observation in hospital, with daily laboratory tests.

Esvelt stressed that his assessment did not mean the pathogen would cause a pandemic.

"Again, none of this means the Irkutsk pathogen will cause a pandemic," he said. "The evidence supports a tragic exposure to a lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen that Russia appears reluctant to publicly identify. The concerning possibility is still only a possibility."

