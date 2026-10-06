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'Lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen': MIT professor on researcher's mysterious death in Russia

'Lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen': MIT professor on researcher's mysterious death in Russia

The obvious reason to lock down hospitals and deploy FSB agents and hazmat personnel, which Russia reportedly has done, is to contain a potentially transmissible biological agent before it spreads, says the professor

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:17 PM IST
'Lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen': MIT professor on researcher's mysterious death in Russia28-year-old researcher dies of mystery pneumonia in Russia. Biologist asks why pathogen remains unidentified

Kevin Esvelt, an American biologist and associate professor at the MIT Media Lab, has questioned why Russia has not publicly identified the pathogen after a 28-year-old researcher at a plague research institute in Irkutsk died of pneumonia.

"If we take the Russian authorities at their word, it is not plague," Esvelt wrote on Tuesday. But he said the circumstances raised questions about whether the woman had been exposed to another potentially transmissible biological agent.

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Esvelt was reacting to a Reuters report that Russia's health watchdog had said no cases of plague had been detected among people who came into contact with the researcher.

The researcher died on Friday from pneumonia of an as-yet unestablished origin, according to Russian authorities.

Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian government's public-health watchdog, said no infectious diseases had been reported among staff at the same plague research institute in Irkutsk over the previous 10 days. It also said extensive testing had found no microorganisms in the woman's body linked to her work.

Esvelt said the wording was notable.

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"But untargeted research-grade sequencing reliably identifies pathogens, and people seldom die of pneumonia without pathogens, let alone 28-year-olds. It would be surprising if they did not know the cause," he wrote.

He also outlined what he saw as two possibilities if the death was linked to plague.

"If the Irkutsk researcher died of plague, she was presumably unvaccinated and did not receive antibiotics per protocol. Alternatively, the strain was vaccine-evading and antibiotic-resistant. That seldom occurs naturally," Esvelt wrote. "Pneumonic plague is only moderately transmissible."

Why the hospital lockdown?

The American biologist also questioned reports that Russia had locked down hospitals and deployed FSB agents and hazmat personnel.

"The obvious reason to lock down hospitals and deploy FSB agents and hazmat personnel, which Russia reportedly has done, is to contain a potentially transmissible biological agent before it spreads," he said. "The question is why they will not tell the world which one."

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Rospotrebnadzor said Russian authorities had immediately implemented a "comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures".

The measures included identifying people who had come into contact with the patient and placing them under medical observation in hospital, with daily laboratory tests.

Esvelt stressed that his assessment did not mean the pathogen would cause a pandemic.

"Again, none of this means the Irkutsk pathogen will cause a pandemic," he said. "The evidence supports a tragic exposure to a lethal, presumably transmissible pathogen that Russia appears reluctant to publicly identify. The concerning possibility is still only a possibility."

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:17 PM IST
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