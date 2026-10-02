Nobel Prize 2026 winners: Stage set for announcements from October 5. Check details

The weeklong sequence begins on Monday, October 5, in Solna, where the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet opens proceedings with the Prize in Physiology or Medicine at 11:30 CEST at the earliest.

Attention shifts to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm over the following two days. The Academy will announce the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday, October 6, at 11:45 CEST at the earliest, followed by the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, October 7, at the same time.

On Thursday, October 8, the Swedish Academy takes center stage at Börssalen in Stockholm to announce the Nobel Prize in Literature at 13:00 CEST at the earliest.

The focus moves west to Oslo on Friday, October 9, where the Norwegian Nobel Committee will unveil the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at 11:00 CEST from the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

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The cycle concludes on Monday, October 12, back at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, with the announcement of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at 11:45 CEST at the earliest.

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Established in 1900 through the will of Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Foundation continues to manage the founder's assets to safeguard the financial base and independence of the selecting bodies. Media organizations seeking live attendance are instructed to apply directly to the individual prize-awarding institutions ahead of the scheduled dates.

When was the prize first announced?

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, five years after the death of Alfred Nobel (who established the prizes in his 1895 will). The inaugural ceremony took place on December 10, 1901.

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Is there a change in the amount?

Yes, the prize amount has been increased. For 2026, the Nobel Foundation raised the cash prize to 12.0 million Swedish kronor (SEK) per full prize category, up from 11.0 million SEK awarded in 2025.

What Is the current prize amount?

In Swedish Kronor: 12.0 million SEK per full category.

In USD Equivalent: Approximately $1.21 million USD per category.

(Note: If a prize category is awarded to multiple laureates, the cash prize is shared equally or proportionally among them.)