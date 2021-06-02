Centre proposes exemption for battery-operated vehicles from registration fees

The government has proposed exempting battery-operated vehicles from the requirement of fee payment for registration certificates.

In this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing the exemption for Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOVs).

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark," the ministry said in a statement

The move is aimed at encouraging e-mobility, it added.

Comments from the general public and stakeholders have been sought within 30 days from the date of the draft notification.

Separately, the ministry has issued a notification laying down safety requirements for motor vehicles of various categories that run on anhydrous ethanol or blends of ethanol with gasoline.

The categories are L (2 or 3 wheeler, quadricycle), M (4 wheeler & above, carrying passengers) and N (4 wheeler & above, carrying goods).

Among others, the notification mentions about the need for corrosion inhibitors and ways to handle toxicity.

Also read: Daimler India shutters bus, truckmaking plant for three days over parts shortage