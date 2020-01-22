Business Today
Axis Bank files insolvency plea against Vidarbha Industries Power

Axis Bank has initiated insolvency process against its subsidiary or a claim of Rs 553.28 crore

PTI        Last Updated: January 22, 2020  | 08:22 IST
Reliance Power on Tuesday said one of its lenders Axis Bank has initiated insolvency process against its subsidiary Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd for a claim of Rs 553.28 crore.

"...application for initiation of CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has been filed by only one of its lender Axis Bank Ltd for a claim of Rs 553.28 crore," Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

It added that the company is engaged with all its lenders to arrive at a suitable resolution outside CIRP.

