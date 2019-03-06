Most northern, eastern states lose sizeable electricity in transmission and distribution

The country lost 21.4 of electricity produced in transmission and distribution (T&D) in the financial year 2016/17 which came down just 1.6 percentage points since 2012/13. T&D losses represent electricity that is generated but does not reach intended customers. According the Reserve Bank of India's latest release on statistics of states, the worst performer was Arunachal Pradesh with a maximum T&D loss of 49.4 per cent in 2016/17, down from 50.6 per cent in the previous year. This was followed by Jammu & Kashmir with a T&D loss of 47 per cent.

Almost 53 per cent of the states and union territories, most of which are located in the northern and eastern part of the country, have T&D losses above the All-India level of 21.4 per cent

This leaves with only 17 states and union territories which have T&D losses way below the national average

Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir were the only two states to consistently cut their T&D losses over the past five years

Rajasthan is the only state with a consistent rise in their T&D losses over the past five years