Jio Fiber registration: How to get fiber broadband connection with 100 Mbps speed

Jio Fiber is all set to commercially roll out today. Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said that Jio Fibre customers will get 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps broadband speed. Jio Fiber plans that were revealed during the Reliance Industries AGM ranged from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. A user who is looking to opt for a 100 Mbps connection will have to pick the Rs 700 base plan. Reliance JioFiber has already received 1.5 crore registrations and the company is aiming to cover as many as 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India.

How to get 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connection?

Jio Fiber broadband services are being tested in select cities and new customers can apply for JioFiber connection by visiting the company's official registration website. Once on the website, users will be required to first pick the location for which they want the JioFiber broadband connection. For registration, they'll have to mention whether the location represents their work or residential address. Next, enter the full name, mobile number, and email ID.

The registration is required to be verified through the OTP (One Time Password) sent to the phone number that was provided. Post the successful completion of the online registration, Reliance Jio sales representative will contact the user for the installation of the Jio Fiber connection.

Is there an installation fee for getting a 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connection?

There is no installation fee for getting the Jio Fiber connection. Jio Fiber subscribers will also get a free set-top-box (STB) with their connection. "As part of our initial rollout, we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now, there are no additional installation charges," Jio said.

Activation of 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connections

Reliance has said that the JioFiber connection of the registered users, post-installation, will be activated within two hours. Before this, Jio GigaFiber was available under the Reliance Jio preview offer where users had to pay a security deposit of Rs 2,500 for the high-speed router.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: JioFiber STB vs Airtel Xstream: Here're the similarities and differences

Also Read: JioFiber commercial launch today: 10 things to know before buying Jio Fiber connection

Also read: Jio Fiber subscription: Beware! Activation email asking for bank account details is a scam

Also read: Reliance JioFiber effect: Airtel launches Xstream Box, Xstream Stick

Also read: Buying a Jio Fiber connection? Here's why your existing DTH connection will be useless!