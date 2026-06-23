FIFA World Cup 2026: Top matches on June 23-25; players to watch, when, where to watch

If you're a football fan, clear your schedule for June 23–24 — because the FIFA World Cup 2026 is serving up a feast.
Tuesday opens with Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, followed by England vs. Ghana, Panama vs. Croatia, and Colombia vs. DR Congo. Wednesday brings the blockbuster Scotland vs. Brazil clash in Miami, plus the decisive Mexico vs. Czechia showdown at Estadio Azteca. Here's your complete guide to the top matches on June 23–25 — schedules, venues, and how to watch.
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FIFA World Cup upcoming matches on June 23-25
|Group
|Match
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Group K
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|June 23
|10:30 pm
|Group L
|England vs Ghana
|June 24
|01:30 am
|Group L
|Panama vs Croatia
|June 24
|04:30 am
|Group K
|Colombia vs DR Congo
|June 24
|07:30 am
|Group B
|Switzerland vs Canada
|June 25
|12:30 am
|Group B
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
|June 25
|12:30 am
Players to watch for
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Football fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in India through the ZEE5 App and website for online streaming, or on TV through the newly launched Unite8 Sports network.
To watch the matches on ZEE5, you need to have a specific FIFA-supported subscription plan, starting at ₹799 per 3 months. DD Sports and DD Free Dish is also providing free live broadcasts for select major games such as the Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the Final.