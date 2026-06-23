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FIFA World Cup 2026: Top matches on June 23-25; players to watch, when, where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2026: Top matches on June 23-25; players to watch, when, where to watch

Tuesday opens with Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, followed by England vs. Ghana, Panama vs. Croatia, and Colombia vs. DR Congo.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 23, 2026 2:53 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Top matches on June 23-25; players to watch, when, where to watch Here's your complete guide to the top matches on June 23–25 — schedules, venues, and how to watch. 

If you're a football fan, clear your schedule for June 23–24 — because the FIFA World Cup 2026 is serving up a feast. 

Tuesday opens with Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, followed by England vs. Ghana, Panama vs. Croatia, and Colombia vs. DR Congo. Wednesday brings the blockbuster Scotland vs. Brazil clash in Miami, plus the decisive Mexico vs. Czechia showdown at Estadio Azteca. Here's your complete guide to the top matches on June 23–25 — schedules, venues, and how to watch. 

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FIFA World Cup upcoming matches on June 23-25

Group Match Date (IST) Time (IST)
Group K Portugal vs Uzbekistan June 23 10:30 pm
Group L England vs Ghana June 24 01:30 am
Group L Panama vs Croatia June 24 04:30 am
Group K Colombia vs DR Congo June 24 07:30 am
Group B Switzerland vs Canada June 25 12:30 am
Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar June 25 12:30 am

Players to watch for

  • Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Ruben Dias
  • Uzbekistan: Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abdukodir Khusanov
  • England: Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden
  • Ghana: Mohammed Silasu, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams
  • Panama: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and José Fajardo
  • Croatia: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol
  • Colombia: Luis Diaz, Daniel Munoz, and Jefferson Lerma
  • DR Congo: Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Yoane Wissa
  • Switzerland: Granit Zhaka, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Sommer
  • Canada: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: Edin Dzeko, Sead Kolasinac, and Esmir Bajraktarevic
  • Qatar: Akram Afif and Almoez Ali

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? 

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Football fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in India through the ZEE5 App and website for online streaming, or on TV through the newly launched Unite8 Sports network. 

To watch the matches on ZEE5, you need to have a specific FIFA-supported subscription plan, starting at ₹799 per 3 months. DD Sports and DD Free Dish is also providing free live broadcasts for select major games such as the Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the Final. 

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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