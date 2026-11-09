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Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds Tata Sierra to his car collection

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds Tata Sierra to his car collection

Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket, was recognised for his explosive batting performances throughout the tournament

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds Tata Sierra to his car collectionThe Tata Sierra is the latest addition to the young cricketer's collection of cars

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another car to his growing collection after an impressive campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter received a brand-new Tata Sierra SUV as a reward for winning the Super Striker of the Season award, adding another milestone to his rapidly rising cricket career.

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Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket, was recognised for his explosive batting performances throughout the tournament. His ability to score runs at a remarkable pace made him one of the standout performers of the season and earned him the special award.

READ THIS: IPL 2027 trade: Hardik Pandya set to join Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh moves to Mumbai Indians

The Tata Sierra is the latest addition to the young cricketer's collection of cars. Sooryavanshi had previously received a Tata Curvv EV after winning the Super Striker of the Season award during IPL 2025. He has also been linked to a Mercedes-Benz reportedly gifted to him by former Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur.

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The latest reward reflects the growing recognition Sooryavanshi has received for his performances in the IPL. Despite his young age, the left-handed batter has attracted considerable attention for his fearless approach, powerful hitting and ability to take on experienced bowlers.

ALSO READ: IPL franchises face a new salary challenge as star players demand ₹40 crore retention deals

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His performances in IPL 2026 further strengthened his reputation as an exciting prospect for Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.50, including 72 sixes. His remarkable scoring rate underlined his ability to change the course of a match within a few overs.

The teenager's growing collection of rewards also highlights how individual performances in the IPL can bring recognition and valuable prizes to emerging players. While his achievements have already earned him considerable attention, Sooryavanshi will have to wait until he turns 18 to obtain a private car driving licence in India.

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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