Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds Tata Sierra to his car collection

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The Tata Sierra is the latest addition to the young cricketer's collection of cars. Sooryavanshi had previously received a Tata Curvv EV after winning the Super Striker of the Season award during IPL 2025. He has also been linked to a Mercedes-Benz reportedly gifted to him by former Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur.

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🚨 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi welcomes a new member to his family! ❤️ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted receiving his brand-new Tata Sierra SUV at the showroom alongside his family. He won the car for being named the Super Striker of the Season in IPL 2026. A special Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 celebration! 🪔✨ A brand-new Tata Sierra in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's garage! ❤️ — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) November 8, 2026

The latest reward reflects the growing recognition Sooryavanshi has received for his performances in the IPL. Despite his young age, the left-handed batter has attracted considerable attention for his fearless approach, powerful hitting and ability to take on experienced bowlers.

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His performances in IPL 2026 further strengthened his reputation as an exciting prospect for Indian cricket. Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 innings at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.50, including 72 sixes. His remarkable scoring rate underlined his ability to change the course of a match within a few overs.

The teenager's growing collection of rewards also highlights how individual performances in the IPL can bring recognition and valuable prizes to emerging players. While his achievements have already earned him considerable attention, Sooryavanshi will have to wait until he turns 18 to obtain a private car driving licence in India.