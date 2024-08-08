Vinesh Phogat appeals against Paris Olympics 2024 disqualification, verdict to be out today

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category in Paris Olympics 2024 finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Phogat has demanded that she should be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out of the category for being 100 gms overweight, newswire PTI reported citing sources within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

In a setback to Indians, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after being found overweight by 100 gms during the morning weigh-in. If the CAS rules in Vinesh's favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver to the Indian wrestler.

The court will deliver its verdict in the matter at around 11:30 am IST. Due to her disqualification, Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Phogat in semifinals, replaced her in the final bout against American wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Phogat defeated Lopez in the semi-final bout by 5-0 and was the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympics final. Hildebrant won the gold medal without a contest and Vinesh is now eyeing a joint silver medal with Lopez.

Meanwhile, Phogat announced her retirement on Thursday after her shock disqualification from Olympics. Phogat said in a post on X: "Ma Kushti won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage has been broken. I don't have any more strength now." "Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024," she further said.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha said that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has appealed the decision to disqualify Vinesh Phogat with the United World Wrestling (UWW).

On Wednesday, Vinesh was taken to a polyclinic at the Games village due to severe dehydration caused by desperate measures she took to reduce her weight. Some measures that Vinesh took to reduce her weight included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night for rigorous exercise regimen.

When all failed, coaches cut Vinesh's hair and tried to draw out blood but to no avail, as per media reports.

The 29-year-old wrestler is a three-time Olympian. In 2016, she contested in 48 kg Women's Wrestling in Rio Olympics. After this, she contested in 53 kg Women's Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and in the 50 kg Women's Wrestling in Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh Phogat has also won 3 Gold medals in three Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022 in three different weight categories.