Asian Games 2026: India beat Iran 40-34 in thrilling Men’s kabaddi final to retain gold medal

India faced an early challenge from Iran, with the two sides locked in a high-pressure contest. Iran managed to disrupt India’s attacking rhythm and went into the half-time break with a narrow 18-17 lead.

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The Indian defence struggled to contain Iran’s raids during the opening period, while the Iranian team remained disciplined in its tackling. With just one point separating the teams at the interval, the final remained wide open.

India turn the match around

India came out with greater intensity after the break. The team tightened its defensive structure and began converting crucial raids into points.

Sumit played an important role in India’s defensive effort, while Arjun Deshwal contributed in attack as India gradually regained control. A crucial super tackle helped shift the momentum in India’s favour as the defending champions began building a lead.

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India’s improved defensive coordination and more effective raids allowed the team to create a gap during the second half. Iran attempted to stay within touching distance but struggled to match India’s momentum.

India hold nerve in closing stages

With India leading 39-30 with less than two minutes remaining, Iran pushed for a late comeback. India, however, maintained its composure and secured the points needed to close out the contest.

The final score stood at 40-34, handing India another Asian Games kabaddi gold.

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Ninth men’s kabaddi gold

The victory adds to India’s strong record in the Asian Games. Men’s kabaddi was introduced at the continental event in 1990, with India dominating the competition for several editions.

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India had won seven consecutive gold medals before finishing fourth at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Iran claimed the title. India returned to the top at the 2023 Hangzhou Games and has now successfully defended its crown.

India’s men’s triumph also completed a golden double in kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian women’s team defeated Iran 37-34 in the women’s final to retain its title.