‘Completely false, baseless’: Virat Kohli rejects ₹5 crore claim over Premanand Maharaj’s ashram visit

“We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” the statement said.

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The response came after reports of an alleged ₹5-crore payment linked to Kohli’s first visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram gained traction on social media.

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What did Dinesh Sharma allege?

According to media reports, Dinesh Sharma—also known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas—alleged in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that a Rajasthan-based private company and a property-builder lobby had spent ₹5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s first visit to the ashram in 2023.

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The claim has not been supported by any publicly available contract, invoice, bank transaction or other independently verified payment record. It’s also reported that no evidence confirming such a payment has emerged so far.

When Virat-Anushka first visited Premanad Maharaj

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first visited Vrindavan Premanand Maharaj’s Radha Keli Kunj Ashram on January 4, 2023, to seek the blessings of Premanand Maharaj. Since then, the couple has made several visits to meet the spiritual leader, including before and after IPL matches and during their trips to India from London.

Multiple videos from the couple’s visits to the spiritual leader often go viral on social media, drawing public attention to Kohli’s spiritual beliefs. Their most recent visit was on July 22, 2026, when they visited Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan. The couple made headlines after they were seen walking barefoot through the drizzle to seek his blessings.

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Background of the controversy

The latest controversy reportedly emerged following the death of a disciple of Premanand Maharaj, Rasik Dulari Sharan, also known as Deepak Lodhi. He died on September 25 after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan. The circumstances surrounding the incident triggered renewed scrutiny and allegations connected to the ashram.

Kohli’s spokesperson has now clarified that the cricketer’s visits were motivated by personal faith, while urging media organisations and social-media users to verify claims before amplifying them.