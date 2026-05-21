From empty hotel rooms to India’s missing TV deal: FIFA World Cup 2026 faces new challenges

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to deliver a major tourism and economic boost to the United States. Instead, hotels across several host cities are warning that the visitor surge may fall far short of expectations.

A report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), which represents more than 32,000 US hotel properties, says bookings remain weak in many World Cup cities despite FIFA announcing that over five million tickets have been sold.

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The findings have raised concerns that the tournament’s projected economic impact may not fully materialise.

Why US hotels are worried

The AHLA says hotels increased staffing and revenue projections expecting a wave of international tourists. But with weeks left before the tournament begins on June 11, occupancy levels in cities such as Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Seattle remain softer than anticipated.

The association has partly blamed FIFA’s room reservation strategy.

According to the report, FIFA block-booked large numbers of hotel rooms for teams, sponsors and officials, creating the impression of extremely high demand and pushing prices upward. Later, many of these rooms were reportedly released or cancelled — in some cities up to 70% — leaving hotels with unsold inventory close to the event.

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The AHLA called this “manufactured artificial demand”.

FIFA has rejected the allegation, saying all room releases followed contractual timelines and were standard practice for global sporting events.

Why fans may not be travelling in large numbers

Hotels and tourism operators believe several factors are affecting international visitor turnout.

High ticket prices: Premium match tickets are significantly costlier than previous tournaments, making trips expensive for overseas fans.

Rising travel and stay costs:Hotel rates, transport expenses and local taxes in major US cities have further increased overall travel costs.

Political and visa concerns: Industry executives have also pointed to visa delays, immigration concerns and the broader political climate as possible deterrents.

Shift toward domestic attendance: Analysts say more attendees may be local American fans travelling short distances rather than international tourists staying for extended periods.

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Why this matters economically

A FIFA-commissioned study last year estimated the World Cup could create 185,000 jobs and add $17.2 billion to the US economy through tourism, hospitality and entertainment spending.

International visitors were expected to drive much of that growth because they typically stay longer and spend more.

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Lower overseas turnout could significantly reduce the wider economic impact.

Why India still has no FIFA World Cup broadcast deal

India also faces uncertainty over FIFA broadcasts, with no confirmed long-term television or streaming arrangement yet in place.

The delay is largely linked to disagreements over media rights valuations. Broadcasters remain cautious after global football events generated weaker advertising returns compared to cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League.

Streaming platforms are also prioritising profitability over expensive sports rights acquisitions.

Delhi High Court direction on FIFA broadcasts

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and Prasar Bharati to respond to a plea on broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

The Delhi High Court has previously heard petitions linked to access to major sporting broadcasts in India. The court stressed that Indian viewers should not be deprived of globally significant sporting events because of prolonged commercial disputes between broadcasters and rights holders.

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The issue has added pressure on stakeholders to finalise broadcast arrangements ahead of upcoming FIFA events.