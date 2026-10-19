Gill’s costly preparation: India captain to fund 4-5 net bowlers for New Zealand tour

A BCCI official, speaking to PTI, said, "Gill isn’t playing India A Tests, as he also has to play ODIs. Hence, he is leaving for New Zealand on October 23 or 24. The four to five bowlers accompanying him will have all their expenses paid by Gill.”

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Why Gill needs extra nets

Gill will not feature in India A’s Test matches against New Zealand A because of his ODI commitments. His early arrival is aimed at giving him more time to acclimatise to New Zealand’s conditions and fine-tune his batting before the Test series.

The move is seen as an effort to secure tailored batting practice outside the team’s scheduled sessions, allowing Gill to work on specific technical adjustments against bowlers of his choice.

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Before flying out, Gill is set to turn out for Punjab against Chhattisgarh in a Ranji Trophy match beginning October 18 in Mullanpur. The first-class game will give him valuable red-ball time ahead of the New Zealand challenge.

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Gill is expected to lead India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand while also featuring in three of the five ODIs on the tour.

His decision to self-fund personal net bowlers underlines the importance he has placed on test preparation, particularly in challenging overseas conditions where adaptability and rhythm can decide a series.