Here's why Asian Games gold medalist Ritu Negi was dropped from Himachal's ₹1-crore award list

Why Negi's name was missing

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced a ₹1-crore reward for members of Himachal Pradesh’s women’s kabaddi team after India won gold at the Asian Games in Japan. The initial announcement named Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur, but not Negi.

Negi hails from the Shillai region of Sirmaur district but is married in Panipat, Haryana. Her marriage outside Himachal Pradesh reportedly led to her removal from the revised award list, despite her achievements as a sportsperson from the state.

Disappointed by the omission, Negi said, “Until a week ago, I was a daughter of Himachal,” adding that she could not understand “what changed so suddenly”. She has represented India at three consecutive Asian Games, winning two gold medals and a silver.

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The state government initially said the process of finalising eligible players was still under way. The Chief Minister’s Principal Media Adviser Naresh Chauhan said the Sports Department would assess applications and determine who qualified for the award. He also suggested Negi’s absence from a group of players who met the chief minister may have contributed to the omission.

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Cabinet reverses decision

Following the controversy, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decided to award ₹1 crore each to Negi and the three other kabaddi players.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting in Shimla.

"Ritu Negi is married in Haryana and plays for the Railways in domestic tournaments. However, she belongs to the Shillai area of Sirmaur district, so it was decided to give her the cash award,” Chauhan said.

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Negi welcomed the decision, saying the issue was about more than money. “More than the cash award, it was a matter of respect and my connection with the state. I am still the daughter of Himachal,” she said.

The Cabinet also approved changes to the rules governing cash awards for members of medal-winning Indian teams. Under the revised provisions, the award may be shared equally among eligible sportspersons from Himachal Pradesh who are part of such teams.