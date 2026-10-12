Swaraj Engines shares jump after Q2 results; here's what happened

Swaraj Engines, in an exchange filing, said its profit before tax (PBT) rose 21.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81.38 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 66.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also grew 21.9 per cent to Rs 60.57 crore from Rs 49.68 crore, marking the company's highest-ever PBT and PAT.

Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026)

Supported by sustained customer demand, the company recorded engine sales of 61,216 units during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with 51,164 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net operating revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 635.19 crore from Rs 504.04 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit increased 27.1 per cent to Rs 86.45 crore, compared with Rs 68.03 crore last year.

Advertisement

H1 FY27 (April-September 2026)

Swaraj Engines recorded engine sales of 1,18,019 units in the first half of FY27, up 17.8 per cent from 1,00,204 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net operating revenue for the six-month period increased to Rs 1,223.58 crore from Rs 988.14 crore a year earlier. PBT rose 16.5 per cent to Rs 156.02 crore from Rs 133.92 crore, while PAT grew 16.5 per cent to Rs 116.10 crore from Rs 99.65 crore.

Swaraj Engines Ltd was established in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab. The company is primarily engaged in supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M).