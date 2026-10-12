Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Swaraj Engines shares jump after Q2 results; here's what happened

Swaraj Engines shares jump after Q2 results; here's what happened

SWARAJENG3,738.40(8.70%)

Swaraj Engines, in an exchange filing, said its profit before tax (PBT) rose 21.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81.38 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 66.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also grew 21.9 per cent to Rs 60.57 crore from Rs 49.68 crore, marking the company's highest-ever PBT and PAT.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 3:37 PM IST
Swaraj Engines shares jump after Q2 results; here's what happenedSupported by sustained customer demand, the company recorded engine sales of 61,216 units during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with 51,164 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Swaraj Engines Ltd surged 14.92 per cent in Monday's trade to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,950. The stock was last seen trading 9.65 per cent higher at Rs 3,769.

The sharp uptick came after the company announced its second-quarter (Q2 FY27) results, reporting its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swaraj Engines, in an exchange filing, said its profit before tax (PBT) rose 21.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81.38 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 66.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also grew 21.9 per cent to Rs 60.57 crore from Rs 49.68 crore, marking the company's highest-ever PBT and PAT.

Q2 FY27 (July-September 2026)

Supported by sustained customer demand, the company recorded engine sales of 61,216 units during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with 51,164 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net operating revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 635.19 crore from Rs 504.04 crore in the year-ago period. Operating profit increased 27.1 per cent to Rs 86.45 crore, compared with Rs 68.03 crore last year.

Advertisement

H1 FY27 (April-September 2026)

Swaraj Engines recorded engine sales of 1,18,019 units in the first half of FY27, up 17.8 per cent from 1,00,204 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net operating revenue for the six-month period increased to Rs 1,223.58 crore from Rs 988.14 crore a year earlier. PBT rose 16.5 per cent to Rs 156.02 crore from Rs 133.92 crore, while PAT grew 16.5 per cent to Rs 116.10 crore from Rs 99.65 crore.

Swaraj Engines Ltd was established in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab. The company is primarily engaged in supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more