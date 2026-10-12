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VA Tech Wabag: Jhunjhunwala stock reclaims Rs 2,000 mark as MOFSL expects 30% upside 

VA Tech Wabag: Jhunjhunwala stock reclaims Rs 2,000 mark as MOFSL expects 30% upside 

VA Tech Wabag shares gained 3.77% to Rs 2008 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1935.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,223 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 2:44 PM IST
VA Tech Wabag: Jhunjhunwala stock reclaims Rs 2,000 mark as MOFSL expects 30% upside Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 50 lakh shares or 8.02 per cent stake in the firm at the end of June 2026 quarter.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag reclaimed the Rs 2,000 mark today after brokerage MOFSL maintained its buy call  with a price target of Rs 2529 30% upside to the previous close. VA Tech Wabag shares gained 3.77% to Rs 2008 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1935.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,223 crore.

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A total of 9834 shares of VA Tech Wabag changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.94 crore. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.32, indicating high volatility during the period. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 1033.95 on January 27, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 41.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 50 lakh shares or 8.02 per cent stake in the firm at the end of June 2026 quarter.

After delivering a CAGR of 7%/17%/28% in revenue/EBITDA/APAT over FY21-26, MOFSL estimates a CAGR of 19%/26%/23% over FY26-28.

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Strong free cash flow (FCF) generation, net cash of Rs 10 billion plus, and improving return ratios (pre-tax RoCE/RoIC of 23%/ 36% in FY28E) make VA Tech Wabag attractive at 21x FY28E P/E. "We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,529 (based on 28x FY28E P/E," said the brokerage.

The company's current order book of Rs 20,000 crore (5 times FY26 revenue; 40% of the order book from the Middle East) and a strong bid pipeline provide visibility into 15-20% revenue growth over the next 3-4 years, added the brokerage.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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