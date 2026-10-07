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Asian Games 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu announces ₹1 crore each for kabaddi gold medallists

Asian Games 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu announces ₹1 crore each for kabaddi gold medallists

Sukhu said the government was working to strengthen sports infrastructure and create better opportunities for athletes across the state.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu announces ₹1 crore each for kabaddi gold medallists CM Sukhu announces ₹1 cr each for Himachal’s 3 Asiad gold-winning kabaddi players

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a cash reward of at least ₹1 crore each for three players from the state who were part of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s kabaddi team at the Asian Games 2026, ANI reported.

The beneficiaries are Indian women’s kabaddi team captain Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur. The announcement was made during the players’ meeting with Sukhu in Shimla on Monday. The chief minister honoured the athletes with Himachali caps and shawls and congratulated them for their performance.

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Sukhu said the government was working to strengthen sports infrastructure and create better opportunities for athletes across the state. The move is aimed at encouraging young players to pursue sport professionally and achieve success at national and international competitions.

MUST READ: Asian Games 2026: Odisha CM announces cash reward for India’s gold-winning men’s Hockey team

Government jobs also announced

Along with the cash reward, Sukhu announced government job opportunities for the three sportspersons. According to the chief minister, they may be appointed to the police department or the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The players who do not wish to join the police force will be offered appointments in the sports department. This arrangement will allow them to continue their sporting careers while also contributing to the promotion of sports in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

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Pushpa Rana reportedly thanked the chief minister for listening to the players’ concerns. The athletes had also sought suitable government appointments after bringing glory to the state at the continental event.

Prize money to be presented at felicitation

Sukhu said a formal felicitation ceremony would be organised soon, where the prize money would be presented to the players. He also said the state government had significantly increased rewards for sportspersons under its revised sports policy.

DON'T MISS: Asian Games 2026: Indian women's kabaddi team clinches gold, beats Iran in nail-biting match

The announcement follows an earlier Himachal Pradesh government decision to award ₹33.33 lakh each to four state players—including Ritu Negi—who were part of the 12-member Indian women’s kabaddi squad. The revised announcement raises the reward for Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur to at least ₹1 crore each.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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