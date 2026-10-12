Tukaram Mundhe named secretary of panel probing MPSC paper leak allegations

Maharashtra minister Shivendraraje Bhosale announced the committee’s formation after meeting protesting candidates at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune. The panel will also include IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.

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The committee is expected to examine allegations surrounding the recruitment body’s functioning and recommend measures to address concerns over the transparency and credibility of competitive examinations.

MPSC aspirants intensify protest in Pune

The government’s decision follows an agitation by MPSC aspirants that has continued for around 10 days. The candidates have demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged paper leak, action against those responsible and reforms to ensure fair recruitment.

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According to PTI, the protesters have also sought the withdrawal of cases registered against representatives of the agitation. Their demands include filling 70,000 vacant government posts over the next three years and increasing the number of vacancies for the Group-C examination scheduled for January.

The candidates have also raised concerns over the commission’s administration and sought greater accountability from senior officials. The protests have put pressure on the state government to address the allegations and restore confidence among recruitment aspirants.

MPSC chairman proceeds on leave

Amid the controversy, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced that he would proceed on leave until the inquiry into the alleged paper leak was completed. His decision came after candidates demanded his removal from the post.

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In a statement posted on X, Bhimanwar said, “The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case.”

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Explaining his decision, he added, “Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritised ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed.”

Bhimanwar also maintained that the commission’s autonomy, credibility and the interests of students remained his priority.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, who extended support to the protesting aspirants, welcomed Mundhe’s inclusion in the committee.

“We hope that the committee will have the freedom to work properly,” he said, according to PTI.