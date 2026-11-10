India hits chess century! PM Modi congratulates Anuj Shrivatri on becoming 100th grandmaster

The 22-year-old from Katni finished the event with 7 points from 8 games after losing his opening round, a strong comeback that sealed the championship and the coveted title.

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PM Modi hails milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shrivatri and described India reaching 100 Grandmasters as a “remarkable milestone” for Indian chess.

“India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn’t it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster!”

India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn’t it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is. India reaching 100 Grandmasters is a remarkable milestone that reflects the immense talent, dedication and hard work of our players as well as the growing popularity of chess among our youth. It is particularly heartening to see young chess talents emerging from different parts of the country and making their mark on the global stage. May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2026

In his post on X, the Prime Minister said the achievement reflected “the immense talent, dedication and hard work of our players as well as the growing popularity of chess among our youth.” He added that young talents emerging from different parts of the country were making their mark on the global stage.

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A journey of 38 years in making

India’s first Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, earned the title in 1988. Shrivatri’s achievement arrives 38 years later, underlining the depth India has built in the sport over nearly four decades.

Shrivatri’s rise is also significant for Madhya Pradesh, which had not previously produced a chess Grandmaster. His success gives the state its first GM and adds a new name to India’s expanding chess talent pool.

A cracker of a 100’

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand congratulated Shrivatri, calling the achievement “a cracker of a 100.” Anand’s tribute carried particular weight as the man who opened India’s Grandmaster era nearly four decades ago.

Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone. Funnily only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title and literally this manifested....@FIDE_chess @aicfchess — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) November 8, 2026

All India Chess Federation president Nitin Narang also congratulated the young player, calling the milestone a historic moment for Indian chess. He expressed hope that India would now aim for 200 Grandmasters.

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Inspiration for young players

Shrivatri’s achievement comes at a time when Indian chess is producing Grandmasters from across the country, rather than from a handful of traditional chess centres. The milestone is expected to further encourage young players to pursue the game seriously.

For a player who reportedly turned down a corporate software role to pursue chess full-time, becoming India’s 100th Grandmaster is both a personal breakthrough and a symbol of the sport’s widening reach.