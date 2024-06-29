India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final: Playing XI, weather & pitch report and key things to watch out

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final: India and South Africa face off in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval, Barbados, with both teams unbeaten in the tournament so far.

The Men in Blue have not clinched an ICC World Cup title since 2011, while South Africa has never been in a World Cup final. Both teams are carrying the weight of unfulfilled ambitions and past near-misses in an epic clash today.

Playing XI



India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Bartman

India's strength lies in their spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have collectively taken 19 wickets in the tournament with economical bowling in the middle overs.

Rohit Sharma's leadership and the explosive batting lineup in Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya provide formidable firepower for Team India.

Things to Watch Out For:

India's Spin Dominance: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja's ability to exploit slow Caribbean pitches could trouble South Africa's middle order.

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy: Known for his astute decisions, Rohit Sharma's leadership will be crucial in navigating the final's pressure moments.

Virat Kohli's Form: Despite a lean patch, Kohli's experience and ability to perform in high-stakes matches could prove decisive for India.

South Africa's Pace Attack: Led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, supported by Marco Jansen and Ottneil Bartman, South Africa's pace battery poses a significant threat to India's top order.

Aiden Markram's Strategy: As captain, Markram's decisions, especially in using Ottneil Bartman's pace variations and Keshav Maharaj's spin, will be pivotal.



Rain chances today



There is a high chance of rain on Saturday, but the ICC has scheduled a reserve day for this crucial match. It's a contest of high stakes, storied histories, and soaring aspirations. As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, one thing is certain: Saturday's match will guarantee a new chapter in the legacy of both teams, and only one will emerge victorious, lifting the much-coveted ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.



Pitch report



The Barbados pitch for the ND vs SA T20 World Cup Final is expected to favor batsmen, with historical data showing an average score of 167 runs and a winning first innings total of 184 since 2022. In the 2024 tournament, the average first innings score has been 150, with 182 as the winning score when batting first. This match marks the ninth game at this venue. While the first match went to a Super Over, subsequent contests have seen teams batting first win three out of four completed matches. South Africa hasn't played here yet, while India secured a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan in their sole match at Bridgetown in this tournament.