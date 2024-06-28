It's India vs South Africa in 'T20 World Cup Final' as Men in Blue trash Brits by 68 runs

The dream continues for Indian cricket fans! In a dominant display of batting and bowling prowess, India thrashed arch-rivals England by 68 runs in a pulsating semi-final clash at National Stadium in Providence, Guyana today. This emphatic victory sets up a mouthwatering final against South Africa on June 29th in Barbados.

Chasing a modest target set by India of 172, England's batting line-up crumbled under pressure got bowled out for just 103. The Indian bowlers, led by the fiery Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ripped through the English top order, taking wickets at regular intervals. Patel and Yadav both chipped in with 3 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav reached a milestone of 200 wickets in T20 internationals, while Rohit Sharma achieved a landmark of 5000 runs in the same format.

Earlier, India posted a competitive total of 171 on the board, courtesy of a brilliant knock by Captain Rohit Sharma who scored a well-paced 57 runs. Suryakumar Yadav provided valuable support with a crucial 47 runs. The English bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs, with Chris Jordan being the only wicket-taker to stand out, claiming 3 wickets.

Team India will now be aiming to lift their first T20 World Cup trophy since 2007 when they face a resurgent South African side in the final. The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between two cricketing giants on Saturday at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.