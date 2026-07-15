ICC World Cup 2027: What changes for teams and fans? Check here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced sweeping changes to the formats of its marquee men's tournaments, unveiling new structures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028.

The changes were approved at the ICC Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Edinburgh and are aimed at making every match more competitive and meaningful from the opening stages of the tournaments.

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2027 ODI World Cup

The 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, featuring 14 teams, will introduce a new four-stage competition format anchored by a "Super Series" round.

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Under the revised structure, teams will first be split into two groups of seven. After the initial league phase, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Series, carrying forward points earned against the other qualifiers from their original group. In the Super Series, each team will face the three qualifiers from the opposite group, ensuring six teams remain in contention deep into the tournament.

The top four teams from the Super Series will then qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final. According to the ICC, this format is designed to increase the importance of every group-stage match while reducing the number of dead rubbers.

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T20 World Cup gets expanded

The ICC has also revamped the format for the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup. While the tournament will continue to feature 20 teams, the second stage has been expanded from a Super Eight to a Super Ten.

Teams will first compete in four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing. Instead of eight teams, the two best third-placed teams will also advance, creating a 10-team Super Stage.

Those 10 teams will then be divided into two groups of five. The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, while teams finishing third and fourth will contest eliminator matches for the remaining two quarter-final-style spots before the final knockout rounds. The revised structure is intended to reward consistency and keep more teams in contention for longer.

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ICC aims to reward competitiveness

The ICC said the new formats place greater emphasis on every match while ensuring stronger competition throughout the tournaments.

The governing body believes the revised formats will improve competitive balance, reduce inconsequential fixtures and provide fans with more high-stakes contests during both the ODI and T20 World Cups. The decision follows encouraging performances by emerging nations in the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, reinforcing the ICC's objective of growing the global game without compromising tournament quality.

The new formats will debut at the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, followed by the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, marking one of the biggest structural overhauls in the history of ICC global events.