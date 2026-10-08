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Pakistan Cricket hits new low as PCB sells broadcast rights at nearly half price

Pakistan Cricket hits new low as PCB sells broadcast rights at nearly half price

The Pakistan Super League also reportedly struggled to attract the expected level of interest for its broadcast rights earlier this year, despite the 11th edition adding two teams.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 4:29 PM IST
Pakistan Cricket hits new low as PCB sells broadcast rights at nearly half price PTV was the only bidder after the PCB floated a tender for the rights. The board accepted its PKR 350 million offer (approximately ₹12.22 crores).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sold the broadcasting rights for 25 home international matches to state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) for PKR 350 million (approximately ₹12.22 crores), nearly 42 per cent below its PKR 600 million (approximately ₹20.95 crores) reserve price. The deal has exposed growing concerns over the commercial value of Pakistan cricket.

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The package covers 25 internationals scheduled in Pakistan from October 2026 to March 2027: five Tests, 14 One-Day Internationals and six T20 Internationals. It also extends into early 2027 for additional limited-overs fixtures.

PTV was the only bidder after the PCB floated a tender for the rights. The board accepted its PKR 350 million offer (approximately ₹12.22 crores).

Why Bidders Stayed Away

According to a source cited by PTI, Pakistan’s recent below-par performances across formats have made sponsors and advertisers cautious about investing in the national team’s broadcast properties.

“The problem is that the performance of the national teams have been below par in recent times and sponsors and advertisers for now are aloof,” the source said.

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The PCB’s decision not to allow broadcasters to bid as institutions also reduced competition. Several broadcasters reportedly chose not to participate because they still owed money to the board from earlier association-based deals, although they were not formally barred from bidding.

A Major Revenue Setback

The deal represents a sharp fall in per-match value compared with the previous cycle and will limit the PCB’s income from its home season. The board had expected PKR 600 million from the package, but will now receive only 58 per cent of that amount.

The reduced broadcasting revenue comes at a difficult time for Pakistani cricket. The Pakistan Super League also reportedly struggled to attract the expected level of interest for its broadcast rights earlier this year, despite the 11th edition adding two teams.

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Pressure On PCB Finances

The shortfall may force the PCB to look for alternative revenue sources or tighten expenditure. Ticket sales for the upcoming Sri Lanka T20I series have already begun, but the lower broadcasting fee is expected to weigh on the board’s overall earnings from the home season.

The development underscores a wider commercial challenge: while Pakistan remains a major cricketing nation, weak on-field results, unpaid broadcaster dues and restricted bidding conditions have combined to reduce market confidence in its home international rights.

The PCB has not publicly announced the deal or commented on the reported valuation.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 4:27 PM IST
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