TCS Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 13,934 crore; declares Rs 12 per share dividend

The IT services major reported a total contract value (TCV) of $9.6 billion for the quarter. Its operating margin stood at 24 per cent.

TCS said net cash from operations stood at Rs 14,190 crore, equivalent to 102.2 per cent of net income.

The company's workforce stood at 5,98,056 at the end of the quarter, while trailing 12-month attrition in IT Services was 13.3 per cent.

TCS dividend

The TCS board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY27.

"The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company, for the financial year 2026-27," TCS said.

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The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 14, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on October 30, 2026.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said, "We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale."

Meanwhile, TCS shares ended 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 2,075.25.