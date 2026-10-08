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TCS Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 13,934 crore; declares Rs 12 per share dividend

TCS Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 13,934 crore; declares Rs 12 per share dividend

TCS2,076.00(0.21%)

The IT major's revenue from operations increased 11.22 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 65,799 crore in the year-ago period.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 5:31 PM IST
TCS Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 15% to Rs 13,934 crore; declares Rs 12 per share dividendThe TCS board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY27.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 14.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,934 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 12,131 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 11.22 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 65,799 crore in the year-ago period. TCS said its annualised AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion in Q2 FY27, crossing the 10 per cent threshold of the company's revenue.

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The IT services major reported a total contract value (TCV) of $9.6 billion for the quarter. Its operating margin stood at 24 per cent.

TCS said net cash from operations stood at Rs 14,190 crore, equivalent to 102.2 per cent of net income.

The company's workforce stood at 5,98,056 at the end of the quarter, while trailing 12-month attrition in IT Services was 13.3 per cent.

TCS dividend

The TCS board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY27.

"The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company, for the financial year 2026-27," TCS said.

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The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 14, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on October 30, 2026.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said, "We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialise AI at scale."

Meanwhile, TCS shares ended 0.42 per cent lower at Rs 2,075.25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:56 PM IST
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