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Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets One UI 9 stable update: Check when your phone will get it

Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets One UI 9 stable update: Check when your phone will get it

Samsung is bringing its latest software experience to the Galaxy S24 lineup, with a major Quick Panel change and a broader rollout expected outside South Korea.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets One UI 9 stable update: Check when your phone will get itSamsung Galaxy S24 series starts receiving the stable Android 17-based One UI 9 update. (Photo: ITG)

Samsung has started rolling out the stable version of One UI 9.0 to the Galaxy S24 series, bringing the Android 17-based software update to the 2024 flagship lineup. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are currently receiving the update in South Korea, with the rollout initially focused on those users who participated in the beta programme. The update is about 480MB and includes the September 2026 security patch.

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If you own one of these phones outside South Korea, you will have to wait a little longer, as Samsung is expected to begin expanding the stable release to global markets from October 12.

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Galaxy S24 gets One UI 9.0 stable update

The latest software update carries a firmware version ending in EZIF and marks another step in Samsung's One UI 9.0 rollout. The company is starting the release in its home market before taking it to other regions.

One of the most noticeable everyday changes comes to the Quick Panel. With One UI 9.0, you can resize the brightness slider, volume slider and media player separately. Samsung is also separating the Display Mode and Sound Mode controls from the sliders, giving you more flexibility over how these elements appear.

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The Galaxy S24 series originally launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Samsung had promised seven years of operating system upgrades for the lineup, and the arrival of One UI 9.0 continues that software support commitment.

When will your Galaxy S24 get the update?

For those outside South Korea, the stable One UI 9.0 rollout is expected to begin from October 12. However, the exact timing can vary depending on the market and device.

Once the update becomes available in your region, you can check manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you don't see it immediately, it doesn't necessarily mean your phone is ineligible. Samsung is expected to expand availability in phases.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 4:00 PM IST
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