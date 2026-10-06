Smriti Mandhana takes charge as India women’s new captain after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

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Mandhana’s leadership experience

While this is her first full-time appointment as India’s white-ball captain, Mandhana already has experience leading the national side. According to the BCCI, she has captained India in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.

Her leadership credentials have also been strengthened by her performances in franchise cricket. Mandhana recently led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to Women's Premier League titles in 2024 and 2026.

The BCCI said her experience and leadership qualities will be important as the Indian team enters a new phase.

“Having been part of the Indian team since 2013, Smriti brings considerable experience into the role,” the BCCI said in its announcement.

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Mandhana reacts to captaincy

Speaking after her appointment, Mandhana described leading India as a “very special honour” and thanked the BCCI, selectors, teammates and supporters for trusting her with the responsibility.

She also acknowledged Harmanpreet Kaur’s contribution as captain, praising her commitment and role in the team’s journey.

Mandhana said she understands the responsibility associated with leading India and expressed her desire to work with the team, continue learning and help take Indian cricket forward.

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BCCI backs new captain

BCCI President Mithun Manhas congratulated Mandhana and said her experience, understanding of the game and ability to lead from the front would be valuable in her new role.

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BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also backed Mandhana, highlighting her experience and temperament. He pointed to her successful stint as RCB captain in the WPL as another indication of her leadership credentials.

With Mandhana now officially at the helm, India’s women’s team enters a fresh leadership era, with the star opener tasked with building on the progress made by the side in recent years.