'It's time for Dadagiri': Ahead of IPL 2027, Delhi Capitals appoint Sourav Ganguly as head coach

Dilli, it's time for Dadagiri 🐅 Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers 🔥 https://t.co/EMTPQ9TB64 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026

Ganguly joined the Delhi Capitals setup in 2019 and has been involved with both the men’s and women’s teams in different administrative and cricketing capacities. His appointment as Delhi’s head coach marks his first coaching role with an Indian Premier League team.

‘Franchise very close to my heart’

Reacting to his appointment, Ganguly said he was looking forward to taking charge of the side.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of head coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years,” Ganguly said.

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He added that his previous experience with the franchise would help him work effectively with the players and coaching staff.

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Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Ganguly’s appointment, describing him as an important part of the franchise’s journey.

“Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals,” Jindal said.

Delhi eye maiden IPL title

Delhi Capitals are yet to win the IPL title since the tournament began in 2008. The franchise will hope Ganguly’s leadership experience and aggressive cricketing approach can help produce a stronger campaign in IPL 2027.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is also expected to join the coaching setup as batting coach, although the franchise has not officially confirmed that appointment yet.

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Pant’s return adds to reset

Delhi Capitals are also entering IPL 2027 with former captain Rishabh Pant back in the squad after his return from Lucknow Super Giants. The combination of Pant’s comeback and Ganguly’s appointment gives the franchise a strong leadership narrative ahead of the new season.