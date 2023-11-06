Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews first player in international cricket to be timed out

Angelo Mathews, the Sri Lankan all-rounder, was timed out during the World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. The incident occurred in the 20th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Mathews was walking down the pitch to complete a run and was not ready to face the next delivery.

According to the ICC's Playing Conditions, a batsman can be timed out if he is "not ready to face the next ball when it is reasonable to expect him to do so." In this case, the umpires decided that Mathews was taking too long to get back to his crease and timed him out.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” states the MCC rulebook.

Mathews came in to bat after Shakib had dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, who had scored 41 off 42 balls.

In the 20th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Mathews was batting and had completed a run. As he was walking back to his crease, he appeared to have a problem with his helmet.

Bangladesh appealed to the umpires, claiming that Mathews was not ready to face the next delivery. The umpires consulted with each other and decided to uphold the appeal. Mathews was initially confused by the decision, but he later accepted it.

This was the first time in World Cup history that a batsman had been timed out. Mathews himself was disappointed with the decision.

As of now, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh World Cup match is still ongoing. The score is 191 for 5 wickets in 34 overs, with Sri Lanka batting.

