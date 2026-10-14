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'Time to build something that'll outlive all of us': Virat Kohli in his debut LinkedIn post

'Time to build something that'll outlive all of us': Virat Kohli in his debut LinkedIn post

Kohli's first post on LinkedIn has already become a hit with fans, as it already has more than 47,500 likes, 1750 comments and 860 reposts till this time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
'Time to build something that'll outlive all of us': Virat Kohli in his debut LinkedIn post Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut With Business Plan

Star India batter Virat Kohli has joined LinkedIn, using his first post on the professional networking platform to outline his ambitions beyond cricket and his push to build Indian sports brands for a global audience. The 37-year-old made his debut on October 13 with a long post titled “The Vision Is Clear.”

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Kohli's first post on LinkedIn has already become a hit with fans, as it already has more than 47,500 likes, 1750 comments and 860 reposts till this time.

What Kohli Wrote

Kohli said he has long wanted an India where “every sport is followed, celebrated, and played,” adding that a new generation is showing the country can produce world-class athletes and create brands for the global stage.

“The vision is to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution,” he wrote. “It’s a belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it.”

Why He Joined LinkedIn

Unlike his usual presence on Instagram and X, Kohli used LinkedIn to speak directly about entrepreneurship, investment and the business of sport. His profile identifies him as a professional athlete with the BCCI, an investor in Agilitas Sports since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.

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His post also drew attention to his decision to move from a conventional endorsement relationship to an equity-led association with Agilitas Sports. According to Business Standard, Kohli has invested ₹40 crore in the Bengaluru-based sportswear company for a 1.94 per cent stake.

Focus On Agilitas And one8world

Kohli’s first post placed Agilitas Sports and one8world at the centre of his business vision. He described the aim as creating an Indian sports ecosystem that covers manufacturing, consumer-facing brands and distribution, rather than relying only on overseas labels.

Kohli turned down a reported ₹300 crore offer from Puma to pursue his own brand-building plans, although the cricketer’s LinkedIn post focused on his long-term vision rather than the commercial details.

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MUST READ: ‘Completely false, baseless’: Virat Kohli rejects ₹5 crore claim over Premanand Maharaj’s ashram visit

What It Signals

At 37, Kohli’s LinkedIn entry underlines a broader shift in his public identity: from one of cricket’s biggest commercial faces to a stakeholder building sports infrastructure and homegrown consumer brands. His message was less about personal branding and more about making India a serious player in the global sports business.

Other Cricketers On LinkedIn

Kohli is not the first Indian cricket great to join LinkedIn. Sachin Tendulkar has long maintained a verified profile, where he describes himself as a “Cricketer, Mentor, Change-maker,” using the platform mainly for professional and social-impact updates rather than regular posting.

However, several other leading Indian cricketers—including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni—do not appear to have clearly verified, active LinkedIn profiles, making Kohli’s entry notable for a current-generation superstar.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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