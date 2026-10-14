'Time to build something that'll outlive all of us': Virat Kohli in his debut LinkedIn post

What Kohli Wrote

Kohli said he has long wanted an India where “every sport is followed, celebrated, and played,” adding that a new generation is showing the country can produce world-class athletes and create brands for the global stage.

“The vision is to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution,” he wrote. “It’s a belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it.”

Why He Joined LinkedIn

Unlike his usual presence on Instagram and X, Kohli used LinkedIn to speak directly about entrepreneurship, investment and the business of sport. His profile identifies him as a professional athlete with the BCCI, an investor in Agilitas Sports since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.

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His post also drew attention to his decision to move from a conventional endorsement relationship to an equity-led association with Agilitas Sports. According to Business Standard, Kohli has invested ₹40 crore in the Bengaluru-based sportswear company for a 1.94 per cent stake.

Focus On Agilitas And one8world

Kohli’s first post placed Agilitas Sports and one8world at the centre of his business vision. He described the aim as creating an Indian sports ecosystem that covers manufacturing, consumer-facing brands and distribution, rather than relying only on overseas labels.

Kohli turned down a reported ₹300 crore offer from Puma to pursue his own brand-building plans, although the cricketer’s LinkedIn post focused on his long-term vision rather than the commercial details.

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What It Signals

At 37, Kohli’s LinkedIn entry underlines a broader shift in his public identity: from one of cricket’s biggest commercial faces to a stakeholder building sports infrastructure and homegrown consumer brands. His message was less about personal branding and more about making India a serious player in the global sports business.

Other Cricketers On LinkedIn

Kohli is not the first Indian cricket great to join LinkedIn. Sachin Tendulkar has long maintained a verified profile, where he describes himself as a “Cricketer, Mentor, Change-maker,” using the platform mainly for professional and social-impact updates rather than regular posting.

However, several other leading Indian cricketers—including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni—do not appear to have clearly verified, active LinkedIn profiles, making Kohli’s entry notable for a current-generation superstar.