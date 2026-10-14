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AI and data centre equipment: Adani Enterprises shares in focus on JV with Jabil Inc

AI and data centre equipment: Adani Enterprises shares in focus on JV with Jabil Inc

Adani Enterprises: The MoU follows the June 2026 announcement of Adani Group and Jabil’s intent to establish a strategic alliance to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 9:01 AM IST
AI and data centre equipment: Adani Enterprises shares in focus on JV with Jabil IncThe large cap stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group are in focus today after the firm said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jabil Inc, a global engineering, supply chain and manufacturing company. The MoU is for manufacturing and assembling artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre equipment in India.

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Adani Enterprises shares ended 2.39% higher at Rs 2694 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.64 lakh crore.

The stock's RSI stand at 39.3 neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

The large cap stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 26% per cent in six months and risen 19% this year.

Adani Enterprises clocked volumes of 0.94 lakh shares on BSE leading to a turnover of Rs 25.14 crore.

The MoU follows the June 2026 announcement of Adani Group and Jabil’s intent to establish a strategic alliance to develop an AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem in India

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The joint venture would manufacture and assemble AI racks, servers, storage and networking equipment used in data centres. The racks would house high-performance computing systems for AI applications and other digital services.

The portfolio would also include equipment required to power and cool these systems, including power distribution units, liquid-cooling systems and transformers.

The venture is expected to have multi-gigawatt AI rack manufacturing capacity, supporting computing systems with a combined power capacity of several gigawatts. It would also provide installation and commissioning services.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said: “The AI revolution will demand far more than just breakthroughs in algorithms. It will require an entire new industrial architecture where energy, hyperscale infrastructure, advanced computing and precision manufacturing converge to power the intelligence economy.”

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“At Adani, our vision is to expand up the AI value chain evolving from powering and hosting AI infrastructure to engineering and manufacturing the critical systems that will define the next generation of computing.”

“Our proposed joint venture with Jabil marks a strategic step towards this future, combining Jabil’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Adani’s integrated strengths in energy, infrastructure and data centres to help build the physical backbone of the global AI economy.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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