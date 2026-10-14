Shares of Bank of Baroda (BOB) fell 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade, even as the PSU bank said it has not been served with any lawsuit. The comment came as BR Shetty, the founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, reportedly filed a $15 billion suit against the lender, accusing it of colluding with his business group's former executives to siphon off funds that left him facing liabilities on guarantees he said he never signed.
BOB informed stock exchanges that it cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court. The stock settled at Rs 235.95 in the pre-market trade, down 0.69 per cent. As the trading resumed, the scrip fell 3 per cent to Rs 230.45 apiece on BSE by 9.16 am.