Will pop sensation Dua Lipa perform at World Cup final in Ahmedabad? Here's what we know so far

Hollywood pop sensation Dua Lipa may perform at the 2023 International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup’s musical ceremony before the final match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to news reports. Before this, Dua had performed at a few other sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't shared its plans for Sunday, the news surfaced after the singer interacted with some of the players in an AskDua session before the first semi final between India and New Zealand.

The Albanian singer-songwriter interacted with India's K L Rahul and Shubman Gill, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, where they asked her about her favourite songs.

During the interaction, Gill asked her what song she would be performing (potentially) in the World Cup opening and closing ceremony. Her response was the song 'Physical' and ‘One Kiss’.

She even shared some captivating dancing tips with Daryl Mitchell, adding that every performance was enhanced by having fun.

If Dua performs at the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it would mark her return to India after four years. The three-time Grammy Award winner first performed in India in November 2019. Dua performed at the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai along with pop sensation Katy Perry.

Other performances in WC final

Though fans might have to wait for Dua's confirmation, the Indian Air Force has already said it will perform an air show during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

Celebrities at the final

As per news reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the union ministers are scheduled to attend the final match in Ahmedabad. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also been invited to attend the final.

Besides, India's two World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are expected to join the celebrities to cheer Team India. Singer Aditya Gadhvi of 'Khalasi' fame, singer Jonita Gandhi and music composer Pritam are also expected to perform at the ceremony, which will take place before the match.

India vs Australia WC Final

India and Australia qualified for the final after defeating New Zealand and South Africa, respectively, at the knockout stage. In the league campaign of the tournament, India had defeated Australia, which was their first match in this tournament.

India have been unbeaten so far, Australia lost their first two matches to India and South Africa.

India's campaign in World Cup 2023

Match 1: India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai

Match 2: India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Delhi

Match 3: India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

Match 4: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune

Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala

Match 6: India defeated England by 100 runs in Lucknow

Match 7: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai

Match 8: India beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata

Match 9: India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in Bangalore

Semifinal: India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs wickets in Mumbai

Australia's campaign this World Cup

Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai

Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow

Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow

Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru

Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi

Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala

Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad

Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune

Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune

Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata.

Australia have won the title five times out of their seven appearances in final of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament. If Australia beat India in IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Final, they will win the prestigious World Cup title for a record sixth time.

If India successfully defeat Australia, they would win the tournament for the third time.

