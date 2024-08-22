49% customer service teams seek GenAI support to resolve tickets: Report

A recent study conducted by customer service automation company Kapture CX found that 49% of the customer service teams of multiple companies in India seek GenAI support to meet the increasing number of query tickets amid rapid digitisation.

According to Kapture CX, this highlights the need to seamlessly navigate through diverse user queries by delivering accurate information and maintaining an uninterrupted flow of human-like interaction.

Commenting on the survey findings, Gaurav Juneja, Chief Revenue Officer, Kapture CX said, “Today’s customers demand more than just quick responses—they seek an intuitive self-serve experience that feels genuinely human. This exhibits the need for hyperpersonalisation, but at scale.”

On this note, 20% of the respondents valued this aspect to harness the potential of AI-augmented with Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Customer Service and Vertical-focussed Large Language Models (LLMs) to build hybrid bots that can engage in intelligent, meaningful conversations with minimal human intervention.

Meanwhile, 26% of the respondents emphasised the importance of having a self-serve platform that can handle complex queries. According to them, powered by AI, self-serve tools leverage vast datasets and predictive models to bring accuracy in offering solutions to intricate problems. These algorithms are instrumental in analysing complex patterns, and identity correlations that are difficult as well as time-intensive for human agents. This, in-turn, improves customer experience.

“Self-serve platforms streamline customer interactions and provide instant solutions so that brands can focus on growth and innovation, knowing their customer support can effortlessly keep up with demand,” Juneja added.