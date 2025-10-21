Delhi HC asks Google to deploy technology to tackle fake ads on Sadhguru’s arrest

The Delhi High Court has instructed Google to use its technology to prevent advertisements on YouTube and other platforms that falsely claim Sadhguru's arrest. This directive follows ongoing reports of misleading ads featuring AI-generated content and deep-fake videos, which have deceived viewers and enabled online scams. The court's intervention highlights concerns about the proliferation of deepfakes and the responsibility of tech platforms to enforce their own policies and comply with local regulations. According to the court, Google must act immediately to address lapses and ensure such deceptive materials no longer circulate, especially in light of prior judicial orders outlining expectations for compliance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The court emphasised that under its intermediary obligations and Google's advertising policies, the company is required to proactively identify and remove clickbait ads related to negative life events, including arrests and deaths. Despite a previous High Court ruling in May 2025 protecting Sadhguru's personality rights and ordering the removal of misleading content, such adverts have persisted. The renewed focus reflects concern about the effectiveness of current enforcement measures and the need for robust technological solutions.

Referring to Google's internal guidelines, the court noted that platforms must not permit adverts that exploit or misinform users regarding notable individuals' reputations. The judiciary pointed out that Google's failure to prevent recurring fake arrest claims about Sadhguru contradicts its published policies and raises questions about the adequacy of its detection and moderation systems. The court also warned that future non-compliance may result in further legal scrutiny or requirements for transparency regarding enforcement limitations.

Advertisement

An additional instruction required Google to file an affidavit if it experiences any technological constraints or reservations in fulfilling the court's order. This measure aims to ensure accountability and clarify whether lapses result from technical infeasibility or operational oversight. By demanding formal disclosure of challenges, the court seeks to distinguish between unavoidable obstacles and failures of due diligence.

Industry observers note the significance of this order amid rising deepfake abuse and manipulation campaigns. The sophistication of AI-generated imagery and video content has prompted concerns across the tech sector regarding the sufficiency of current safeguards. Legal experts suggest this case may set a precedent for how courts expect global technology firms to respond to similar threats to individual reputation and public trust.

Advertisement

The High Court's order builds on an earlier May 2025 decision, which awarded Sadhguru legal protection over his digital likeness and instructed Google to "suspend or take down fake and misleading content and channels." However, the persistence of such misleading adverts on YouTube has highlighted the gap between policy and practice, prompting judicial intervention to demand more effective action.