Google cuts down employee services like laptops, staplers and others after laying off 12,000 workers in Jan

In an effort to reduce expenses, tech giant Google has decided to discontinue its employee services which includes laptops, staplers and other equipment.

Google’s finance chief Ruth Porat explained in a companywide email that the company is cutting back on almost everything from fitness classes for its employees to office basics from staplers and tape while also cutting down the frequency of laptop replacements for its employees. The email was viewed by CNBC.

Besides that, the company’s email also focused on the goal of 2023, which is to ensure long-lasting savings via more velocity and effectiveness.

“One of the company’s important objectives for 2023 is to deliver durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency.” Porat said in the email. “All PAs and Functions are working toward this,” she said, pointing out product areas.

Apart from cutting down on equipment, the company is also likely to shut its internal cafes on Mondays and Fridays along with other facilities due to the work from home option available to employees.

It also plans to scale back its food, exercise, massage, and transportation initiatives.

This comes as Alphabet-owned Google fired 12,000 employees earlier in January, citing macroeconomic conditions.

Google also didn't pay for the remaining maternity and sick benefits of those who have been laid off.

In her recent email, Porat said the layoffs were “the hardest decisions we’ve had to make as a company.” “This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI,” Porat’s email said.

She also cited the difficult economic conditions and technological investment as the reason behind taking the harsh decision. Referring to 2008 like situation, Porat said that the company has previously experienced a similar kind of situation before.

Google is not the only tech company that conducted layoffs. Amazon and Meta conducted two rounds of layoffs in a matter of months. The layoffs resulted in 27,000 job cuts in Amazon and 21,000 layoffs in Meta. The economic uncertainty has led to further layoffs in the tech industry and related sectors including media, social media, banking and more.

