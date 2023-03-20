India ranks 67th in Ookla Speedtest Global Index for mobile internet download speeds

India continues to progress on mobile speeds as it has jumped two spots in the global speed test ranking. As per the latest update from Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, India, ranked 69 globally in January 2023, has now moved up two spots for median mobile download speed at 67 in February 2023. The rollout of 5G services in the country since October 2022 has played a big role in increasing mobile download speeds in the country.

The median download speeds across India increased by 115% since before the 5G launch, from a 13.87 Mbps median download speed in September 2022 to 29.85 Mbps in January 2023, which is recorded at 30.96 Mbps in February.

This progress in mobile download speeds is a positive sign, especially with the growing reliance on mobile networks for work and communication. The increase in fixed median download speeds is also noteworthy and could benefit businesses and individuals nationwide. This progress is particularly noteworthy as India had ranked 105th globally in November 2022 and was ahead of some of the G20 countries, such as Mexico, Russia, and Argentina, and its neighbours: Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Contrary to the mobile speeds, India has decreased two spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, dropping from 79th in January to 81st in February. Nonetheless, there was a slight increase in fixed median download speeds, rising from 50.02 Mbps in January to 50.87 Mbps in February. While the decrease in rank for median fixed broadband speeds is a concern, it is expected that the ongoing investments in digital infrastructure along with the government’s Bharat Net scheme, which is building broadband connectivity to households under village Panchayats and even to government institutions at the district level and intends to cover all 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats for the provision of E-governance, E-healthcare, E-Commerce, E-Education, and Public Interest Access services, will lead to further improvements in the coming years. India's performance in network connectivity and speeds will likely play a crucial role in its economic development and competitiveness in the global arena.

The Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world monthly. The data comes from millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest to test their Internet performance.

