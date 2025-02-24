‘Returned $44 billion in cash...’: X user fact checks Elon Musk over ‘got nothing done’ jibe at Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk’s latest jab at former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over his firing has sparked pushback, with one X user stepping in to set the record straight.

“He sold an ads business shrinking 22%/yr for 21x EBITDA and returned $44B in cash to shareholders. Took him less than a yr,” the user wrote, responding to Musk’s claim that Agrawal “got nothing done” before being fired.

The user further argued that Agrawal’s short 11-month tenure made his job particularly challenging. “No one is saying Parag is an amazing genius, but the guy only had 11 months. ‘You have one job’ applies here, and he did his job pretty well, imho,” they wrote.

He sold an ads business shrinking 22%/yr for 21x ebitda and returned ~$44b in cash to shareholders. Took him less than a yr. https://t.co/5gVj3cbDbR — Greg Kamstra (@gkamstra) February 23, 2025

Musk’s remarks came on February 22 as he referred to his “What did you do last week?” mandate — part of his new role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration. The policy requires federal employees to submit weekly summaries of their work or face termination.

Emails with the subject “What did you do last week?” were reportedly sent across agencies, including the CDC, SEC, and NOAA, after Trump urged Musk to be “more aggressive” in downsizing the workforce. In response, netizens began resurfacing Musk’s past exchanges with Agrawal from before the 2022 Twitter acquisition.

As criticism mounted, Musk doubled down, stating that those with strong responses to the mandate would be considered for promotions.

Musk’s history with Agrawal has been fraught ever since he took over Twitter (now X) in 2022 and swiftly ousted him alongside other top executives. Reports suggest Agrawal was fired after refusing to remove a Twitter account Musk wanted taken down. Following their dismissal, Agrawal and three other executives sued Musk for $128 million in unpaid severance, alleging wrongful termination.