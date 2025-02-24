'AI will...': Elon Musk replies to Satya Nadella's agriculture video from Maharashtra's Baramati

Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella Monday shared on X a video of small-scale farmers in Maharashtra's Baramati using artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise crop yields amid rising climate challenges.

"A fantastic example of AI's impact on agriculture," Nadella captioned the video that showed a farmer in Maharashtra who has partnered with the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) Baramati to integrate AI-powered insights in sugar cane farming.

Utilizing Microsoft’s AI technology, a weather station on the farm collects real-time data on temperature, soil moisture, and nutrients. This data, combined with satellite imagery and historical trends, is processed through Microsoft’s Azure Data Manager for Agriculture, delivering simple, daily recommendations via a mobile app. The goal is precise resource management—applying water, fertilisers, and pest control only where necessary—to maximize sucrose content at harvest.

In reply to Nadella's Monday tweet, Elon Musk said, "AI will improve everything." Musk was among the co-founders of OpenAI. Grok 3, the latest AI chatbot, is also from Elon Musk-owned xAI.

AI will improve everything https://t.co/KqBvDC9ljl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

As a result of the technological interventions, the one-acre AI-assisted test plot in Maharashtra has already observed greener, more uniform crops. Research suggests AI-driven farming could shorten crop cycles from 18 to 12 months, while increasing stalk weight by up to 40% and sucrose yield by 20%, all with reduced water and fertilizer use.

ADT Baramati introduced AI-driven farming at its 2024 Krushik festival, showcasing AI-assisted cultivation of crops like tomatoes and okra. The concept—dubbed the "Farm of the Future"—garnered immense interest, with 20,000 farmers signing up. An initial trial of 1,000 farmers is now underway, with 200 already planting AI-guided sugar cane, Microsoft posted in a blog post in January.

The technology, powered by Microsoft’s FarmVibes.ai and OpenAI Service, translates complex data into actionable advice in Marathi, Hindi, and English via the Agripilot.ai app. ADT officials believe AI could revolutionize smallholder farming in India, reducing financial risks and improving productivity.

