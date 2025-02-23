'Got nothing done, was fired...': Elon Musk on ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid row over 'what they got done' mail

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reignited his long-standing feud with former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, taking a dig at him while enforcing a controversial directive for US federal employees.

Reacting to an X user's post linking Musk’s latest “What did you do last week?” mandate to his past exchanges with Agrawal, the Tesla chief bluntly wrote: "Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired."

The post referenced a 2022 conversation where Agrawal had urged Musk to avoid publicly questioning Twitter’s future, highlighting internal challenges. Musk’s response at the time was a simple but pointed "What did you get done this week?"—a question that has now become a warning for thousands of federal employees.

Parag was fired. https://t.co/69Je8rpYoM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Under Musk’s leadership of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), all federal employees were ordered to submit a summary of their weekly work or face termination. Emails with the subject “What did you do last week?” were sent to various agencies, including the CDC, SEC, and NOAA, following Trump’s call for Musk to “get more aggressive” in downsizing the workforce.

As criticism mounts, Musk doubled down on his stance, stating that those with strong responses would be considered for promotions.

Musk’s history with Agrawal has been contentious since he acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 and swiftly fired the then-CEO along with other top executives. Reports suggested that Agrawal was removed after refusing to block a Twitter account Musk wanted taken down. Following their termination, Agrawal and three other executives sued Musk for $128 million in unpaid severance, alleging wrongful dismissal.

With Musk now wielding influence beyond the tech world, his aggressive “efficiency” tactics continue to draw sharp reactions, with many questioning their legality and impact.

