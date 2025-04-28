JBL Tune Beam 2 review: Big sound, smart features, small price

In the fiercely competitive ₹5,999 segment, JBL’s Tune Beam 2 emerges as a surprisingly polished contender. True to JBL’s mid-range legacy, these earbuds deliver punchy sound, effective smart features, and serious stamina, all without blowing a hole in your wallet.

Design and Comfort: Clean and Functional

The Tune Beam 2 follows the familiar “short-stem” TWS look but keeps it simple with a clean plastic finish and shiny accents on the touch panels. Available in black, white, and teal, the matte case stays fingerprint-free and easily slides into a pocket. Thanks to an IP54 rating, the earbuds are ready for dusty commutes and sweaty workouts.

Fit is comfortable out of the box, and the three sizes of silicone tips help lock in a good seal, critical for both passive isolation and effective ANC.

Sound and Features: Beyond the Basics

Straight out of the box, the 10mm drivers pump out JBL’s signature Pure Bass and Spatial Sound magic. The tuning leans slightly bass-heavy, but the mids and highs stay surprisingly clean, making it a fun listen across genres. If you love tweaking, the JBL Headphones app unlocks EQ settings, Personi-Fi 3.0 personalisation, and gesture customisation, a lot more control than you’d expect at this price.

The adaptive ANC isn’t flagship-grade but handles daily noise like cafes and public transport respectably. Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes are handy when you need to tune back into the world without pulling out your earbuds.

The multi-point Bluetooth 5.3 support is a cherry on top, letting you seamlessly hop between devices — perfect if you’re juggling calls and playlists.

Battery Life: Endurance Mode

JBL claims up to 48 hours of total battery life (without ANC), and real-world testing wasn’t far off. Expect around 10–12 hours per charge, and three full top-ups from the case. Even with ANC on, the earbuds last a solid day of mixed use.

Verdict: A Heavyweight in the Lightweight League

The JBL Tune Beam 2 punches far above its class, offering customisable sound, smart noise control, reliable fit, and outstanding battery life, all wrapped in an unpretentious, sturdy design.

If you’re shopping under ₹6,000, this is one of the best TWS packages you can get.