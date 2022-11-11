Crypto exchange FTX reaches deal with Tron; lets users swap some assets

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Thursday announced its agreement with Justin Sun's blockchain network Tron that will allow holders of TRX and some other crypto tokens to swap assets from FTX to external wallets.

In a tweet, FTX explained the terms of the deal, "We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Tron to establish a special facility to allow holders of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT to swap assets from FTX 1:1 to external wallets."

This comes shortly after FTX' deal with its rival Binance collapsed on Wednesday. FTX saw an exodus of its investors as they pulled out of the company in the wake of rising interest rates.

As per Reuters, the cryptocurrency market has fallen by about two-thirds from its peak to $1.07 trillion.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried took responsibility of his actions and said, "my #1 priority--by far--is doing right by users. And I'm going to do everything I can to do that. To take responsibility, and do what I can."

His tweets were appreciated by many on Twitter including billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

You have to give @SBF_FTX credit for his accountability here. I don’t know any of the facts, but I have never before seen a CEO take responsibility as he does here. It reflects well on him and the possibility of a more favorable outcome for @FTX_Official. https://t.co/T7kG18GVz7 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 10, 2022

It was also this week that Bankman-Fried disappeared from Bloomberg Billionaire Index as 94% of his wealth was wiped out after the announcement of a deal with Binance.