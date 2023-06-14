Odisha-based AI bot 'Explain This Bob' takes over Twitter, its crypto is up 1,000%

A tweet by Elon Musk has triggered a bull run in an alt-coin named $BOB, which has surged over 1,000 per cent since its listing, after the billionaire showed his support for its Twitter bot, ‘Explain this Bob’.

Previously, Elon Musk’ tweets used to trigger short upside bull runs in crypto Dogecoin.

This powerful bot has been created by Prabhu P. Biswal, 24, who has previously created Desk Tonk AI bot as well, which explains stocks and crypto related news in simple words.

‘Explain this Bob’ bot uses the model of Open AI’s GPT-4, to help users answer and break down complex tweets or questions on Twitter. Users usually tag the account of Bob (@Explainthisbob) on the tweet that they want him to explain and Bob replies to the user by breaking down the meaning in simple words of the main tweet in that thread.

While speaking to Business Today, Prabhu said that he is the creator and manager of ‘Explain this Bob’, while the $BOB token was created in a partnership with a few people who are really passionate about Bob’s functionality. Prabhu hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and runs many small e-commerce sites, mobile and web apps for living.

It all started during an ongoing conversation on a thread where Elon Musk claimed that Twitter’s data was sold to third parties.

“I’m open to ideas, but ripping off the Twitter database, demonetising it (removing ads), and then selling our data to others isn’t a winning solution,” Musk said, in response to a Twitter user who criticised the platform’s refusal to pay Twitter API’s fees.

Twitter does not want to sell their database and the idea of taking away ads is not a good way to make money. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) April 19, 2023

Bob jumped in the conversation and explained Elon’s tweet in a much straightforward way. “Twitter does not want to sell their database and the idea of taking away ads is not a good way to make money,” the bot replied.

To the surprise of everyone, Elon replied back saying, “I love Bob.”

I love Bob — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Since then the $BOB token has been in a bull run of all sorts, surging over 1,000% since its listing after the Elon Musk’s reply.

Exclusively speaking to Business Today, Prabhu P. Biswal told that he wanted to make an explainer bot for coding practise and learning purposes, but people started using it to explain complicated finance related tweets and some sports related tweets in the beginning. So he kept on upgrading the bot with complicated filters and functionalities to improve its response.

Initially it took 2 days to create the bot, but then improving its functions took weeks and he is still in a process of upgrading the bot with new feature.

When asked whether the $BOB token is also his creation, he replied that it’s a group of people that are really passionate about Bob’s functionality that are supporting and funding him in this endeavour.

“Before token came out, the backend cost for the bot was around $50, but now it is costing more than $3,000 per month. The team gave me the freedom to use more powerful AI model. I’m already working on developing Bob on other platforms like Telegram, Discord and Reddit, which will increase the backend cost even more. It wouldn’t have been possible for me to handle this cost before $BOB token and without my team”, Prabhu said.

He is also optimistic about the future of ‘Explain this Bob’ as he is trying to roll out automated video and audio feature of the bot. “It takes a lot of time while rendering in Python (Programming Language). Once we minimise it to less than a minute, we will enable the automation feature for everyone on Twitter,” he added.

Also Read

‘ChatGPT is fun but it is not funny,' says Cornell study

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment