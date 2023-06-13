‘ChatGPT is fun but it is not funny,' says Cornell study

German researchers Sophie Jentzch and Kristin Kersting, currently at Cornell University, said that models like ChatGPT can replicate pre-existing joke patterns but they may lack originality.

During a study conducted by the German researchers, they examined ChatGPT’s capacity to explain humour. It showed limitations when confronted with more unconventional jokes.

“ChatGPT struggles to explain sequences that do not fit into the learned patterns. It will not indicate when something is not funny or lacks a valid explanation,” said a study by the researchers of Cornell University.

“We discovered that more than 90% of the generated samples were the same 25 jokes. This recurrence suggests that these jokes are not originally generated but are explicitly learned and memorised from the model training,” the study added, which was released last week.

According to the researchers' findings, it was concluded that the AI model's responses in generating jokes were likely learned and memorised during its training, highlighting a limitation in the model's ability to produce original humour.

As per the report, the researchers provided details on the top 10 most commonly generated jokes by the AI, including well-known classics such as "Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field".

This study not only reveals the intricate way in which AI processes humour but also serves as a cautionary note for those who wish to utilise ChatGPT for generating humour-infused content.

For digital marketers relying on AI for content creation, the implications are evident: While models like ChatGPT can replicate pre-existing patterns, they may lack originality when generating content out of its learning model.

Despite the repetitive nature of most responses, a small portion of generated answers did possess some uniqueness. However, these were primarily a result of combining elements from different known jokes and did not always yield coherent results.

