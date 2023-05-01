Samsung Galaxy A54 review: A combination of beauty with brains?

Samsung Galaxy A54 is a mid-ranger that faces strong competition from rivals. Samsung’s A-series is a camera focused series and is one of the most popular and reliable series in the mid-range segment. The South Korean tech giant has whipped up its old secret sauce for its new Galaxy A54 smartphone. Do we have a rare combination of beauty and brains at our hands? Let's find out.

Design and Colour Options

Aesthetically, Samsung Galaxy A54 sits in line with Galaxy S23. In terms of looks, Samsung Galaxy A54 is a likable device. It looks almost the same as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23, which costs almost the twice its price. It has a glossy back that looks great but attracts a lot of fingerprints. Overall, the design looks clean, subtle and even classy. However, I’d still suggest throwing on a cover for protection.

This time, the company has come up with a new lime colour option (my review device) that looks quirky yet gorgeous. For those who do not want to experiment, can opt for Awesome Violet or Awesome Gray colour variants. The smartphone even comes with a IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Beautiful Display

Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers sharp and vibrant visuals. The 120Hz refresh rate panel makes scrolling through Instagram, websites and UI pretty smooth. The display is good enough to make you feel like you are using a flagship handset. It even comes with 1000 nits of peak brightness which is a notch up from its predecessor.

Camera: Worth the price!

Samsung Galaxy A54 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. The images captured by the phone in broad daylight were pretty sharp, crisp and punchy. The colour science may not be accurate, but still the phone manages to click good pictures.

In low-light surroundings, the camera managed to impress with its well-detailed images. The camera also managed the white balance well to capture decent images.

The smartphone has a 32MP front camera. It captures good, crisp images. Thankfully, it does not beautify the skin tone to make you look like a ken doll. The portrait mode, both front and back also produced decent images that do not take forever to process and offers great subject separation.

Click here to see the camera samples

Samsung Galaxy A54 performance

The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset which is fairly capable of handling day-to-day tasks well. Switching between apps, scrolling social media, listening to Spotify while using Google Chrome, was quite smooth in my experience. Moreover, while playing games like Asphalt 9, it did not feel sluggish and did not heat up, as most phones might. However, the phone isn't aimed at gamers, so users who are into heavy gaming might want to look somewhere else.

You even get 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage which quite sufficient for most of the users to get by.

Samsung Galaxy A54 battery: Pretty standard

The smartphone houses a pretty standard 5,000 mAh battery, same as its predecessor. It is capable of lasting all day long with medium brightness when the usage includes Instagram scrolling, listening to music on Spotify via bluetooth earphones, clicking pictures, making notes, researching on Chrome and so on.

The pain point here is fast-charging support. Samsung still seems to struggle to bring fast charging speeds even for its mid-range phones like this one. It supports 25W fast charging, but competitors in this range are offering more than 100W (OnePlus 11R 5G)fast charging support. On the top of this, the handset does not come with an adapter in the box, hence you will have to buy one yourself if already don't have one.

Samsung Galaxy A54 takes around 2 hours to fully charge from 0 per cent battery. This can be a dealbreaker for many, but that depends on your priorities.

Should you buy it?

Samsung Galaxy A54 has a lot going for it. With its new refreshing flagship-like look, gorgeous display, a good battery and a decent camera, it is a noteworthy upgrade from its predecessor. However, if you are not a brand loyalist and have a few extra bucks to spare, you can also consider OnePlus 11R.

