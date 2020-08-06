Amazon Prime Day sale now live in India: Check out best deals on smartphones, earphones, and wearables

Highlights The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale has now gone live in India.

The sale started at 12 midnight on August 6 and will last till August 7.

Amazon Prime members get special discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other gadgets

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale has now gone live in India. The sale started at 12 midnight on August 6 and will last till August 7. The two-day sale has been exclusively curated for the Amazon Prime members, where they get special discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other gadgets and electrical appliances. With Prime Day sale, Amazon also urges people to buy the Prime membership to avail special discounts.

This year's Prime Day sale brings along heavy discounts on some of the premium devices including Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy 10 series, and some of the Xiaomi devices. Along with the smartphones, there are offers on TWS earbuds and smartwatches.

To begin with, OnePlus has launched its mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord at the Amazon Prime Day sale. The newly-launched device is available for Rs 27,999 and if you are an HDFC cardholder, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1500. Apart from this, the OnePlus 7T Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs 43,999.

Similarly, the iPhone 11 seems to have received the biggest price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale ever since it was released in 2019. The premium smartphone is now available for Rs 59,900 for the 64GB variant during the sale, it otherwise costs Rs 68,300 in the market. So if you have been planning to buy the iPhone 11, there can be no better day than this. You can get upto Rs 10,500 in exchange for your old device and can also avail of the No-cost EMI plan.

Samsung Galaxy S10 also sells at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 and the Note 10 Lite is available for Rs 39,999. The Galaxy S20 is also available for Rs 70,499.

Apart from the smartphones, there are discounts on some of the True wireless earbuds including the Redmi Earbuds S, which is now available for Rs 1599, Jabra Elite 65t which is available for Rs 4999, Mi True Wireless Earphones for Rs 3599. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i now sells for Rs 9990 and buyers will also get a free Huawei Band 4.

Coming to the wearables, the Realme Band is available at a discounted price of Rs 1299, Huawei MagicWatch is available for Rs 4999, Amazfit Tip S smartwatch for Rs 4799 and so on.