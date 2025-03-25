scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
Artificial Intelligence
AI vs hold times: Can Agentic AI save India’s customer service crisis?

Feedback

AI vs hold times: Can Agentic AI save India’s customer service crisis?

New research shows 89% of consumers will switch brands over slow service—AI-powered agents could be the solution.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
80% of Indians now use AI tools to track complaints, receive product recommendations, and access self-help guides 80% of Indians now use AI tools to track complaints, receive product recommendations, and access self-help guides

ServiceNow, one of the leading AI platforms for business transformation, has unveiled a new research highlighting the rapid adoption of AI chatbots among Indian consumers. According to the ServiceNow Customer Experience Report, 80% of Indians now use AI tools to track complaints, receive product recommendations, and access self-help guides—with five out of six relying on AI for decision-making.

Related Articles

Despite AI’s growing influence, customer service delays persist. Indian consumers wasted 15 billion hours waiting on hold in the past year, with only a 5% reduction in wait times compared to the previous year.

The study shows deep AI integration in daily life:
84% use AI for shopping recommendations
82% rely on AI for food & dining suggestions
78% leverage chatbots for investment guidance

Yet, inefficiencies are costing brands customer loyalty—89% of Indians would switch brands due to slow service.  Businesses spend just 16% of their workweek resolving issues, with the rest lost in administrative tasks, internal follow-ups, and training. Agents cite disconnected systems and manual processes as key hurdles.

While 49% require faster resolutions, 48% need better-trained agents and 46% need less time on hold, Agentic AI here could play a bigger role.

Talking to Business Today, Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India says, “Agentic AI eliminates these bottlenecks by providing instant responses, automating workflows, and leveraging predictive recommendations. With 57% of agents believing issues are resolved within 30 minutes while customers report an actual wait of 3.8 days, AI agents can bridge this expectation gap by offering real-time resolutions, ensuring a more seamless and efficient service experience.”

However, Agentic AI will not fully replace human agents but will redefine their roles, allowing them to handle complex, high-emotion customer interactions while AI agents tackle routine queries, he adds.

The report states that 52% of customer service agents believe Generative AI will allow them to spend more time helping customers, demonstrating AI’s role in augmenting—not replacing—human capabilities. AI can solve high-volume, repetitive issues, proactively predict outages, and provide context-rich, data-driven insights to human agents. 

However, complex problem-solving that requires empathy, negotiation, and ethical decision-making will still need human intervention. The future of customer service will be a hybrid model, where AI and human agents collaborate to deliver superior service at scale.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 25, 2025, 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement