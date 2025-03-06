OpenAI planning 'PhD-level' AI agents at $20,000 per month, Redditors compare it to 'worker who never takes a day off'

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to introduce a series of specialised AI agents, with prices reaching as high as $20,000 per month, according to a report by The Information. These AI agents are designed for tasks such as sorting and ranking sales leads, software engineering, and high-level research.

Particularly, the most expensive AI agent is aimed at supporting PhD-level research, signalling OpenAI's focus on catering to advanced academic and professional sectors. Additionally, a 'high-income knowledge worker' agent is expected to be available at $2,000 a month, while a software developer agent may be priced at $10,000 each month.

The reported pricing tiers indicate that OpenAI's agents are tailored for specific professional groups. The $20,000 tier, designed for PhD-level research, underscores OpenAI's aim to support intensive academic research efforts.

Though OpenAI has not specified a launch date for these products or potential customers, significant investment interest has been shown by SoftBank, which has committed to investing $3 billion in OpenAI's AI agent technology this year. The development of these agents aligns with OpenAI's strategy to bolster revenue, following substantial financial losses reported last year. OpenAI reportedly lost around $5 billion in expenses related to its services, highlighting the necessity of new revenue streams.

Reacting to the report, a Redditor posted: "That's kind of like hiring 8 PHDs for the price of 2."

"A PhD who works 24/7 is four full-time PhDs who never take vacation or sick leave," another user shared on Reddit.

OpenAI's move towards these high-priced AI agents comes amid the company's broader efforts to enhance its offerings. In February, OpenAI launched a tool named Deep Research, capable of synthesising information from the internet to provide comprehensive reports comparable to those produced by human analysts. This indicates OpenAI's intention to provide sophisticated tools that can address complex needs within various industries.

Moreover, OpenAI recently released its GPT-4.5 model, which features enhanced abilities to recognise patterns and generate insights without reasoning. This development further supports the company's commitment to advancing AI technologies capable of performing intricate and creative tasks, thereby potentially increasing their appeal to customers in need of such capabilities.

The introduction of these specialised agents represents a strategic endeavor by OpenAI to diversify its product portfolio and capture a wider market share. Although specifics regarding customer eligibility or launch dates remain undisclosed, the high price points suggest that OpenAI is targeting corporate clients and academic institutions that require and can afford such sophisticated technologies.

As OpenAI moves forward with these plans, industry observers are keen to see how the company will position these products in the competitive AI marketplace and how they will contribute to OpenAI's financial recovery and growth.