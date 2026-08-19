OpenAi CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT could watch your screen, meetings and emails in 6 months

During an interview with Z Fellows founder Cory Levy, Altman was asked when an AI assistant capable of maintaining this kind of broader context could become useful.

“Some time within the next six months,” Altman said.

He then described what that future assistant could look like.

“I think we are close to a world where you can have a descendant of ChatGPT” that watches your computer screen, meetings and calls, Altman said. He suggested the system could build context from what you see and hear rather than relying only on individual prompts.

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According to Altman, users would remain in control of what the AI can access. The assistant could be connected to services including texts, email, documents and Slack, depending on what information a user chooses to share.

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Working alongside you

Altman said the AI would not be designed to make decisions on a user’s behalf. Instead, he described it as something that could work alongside the user and provide help based on the context it has gathered.

He gave the example of a startup CEO who cannot keep track of every piece of customer feedback. In that situation, the AI could use the information available to it while the user works.

As someone types a sales pitch or prepares a strategy document, Altman said the assistant could suggest another idea, flag a possible mistake or offer to carry out a task.

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Altman believes the technology could become “incredibly useful” after another model generation and said it could change the way he works.

OpenAI is already moving in this direction

The idea is not entirely new for OpenAI. ChatGPT already has features that use information from previous conversations to provide more personalised responses.

However, Altman’s vision goes much further - an assistant that can maintain ongoing context across your screen, meetings, calls and connected services.

Importantly, the six-month timeline is Altman’s prediction, not an announced ChatGPT launch date. OpenAI has not confirmed a product, release date or final set of capabilities based on his comments.